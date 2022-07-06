New Delhi: One of the engines of a Vistara plane failed to function just after a flight from Bangkok landed in Delhi. Issuing a statement, the airline said the plane had to be towed from the taxiway to the parking area. However, the airline said that the passengers are safe.Also Read - Delhi Shopping Festival to Offer Heavy Discounts, Job Opportunities. Check Dates And Other Details Here

According to the airline, the incident happened on Tuesday when the Bangkok-Delhi flight UK-122 landed at the Delhi airport on a single-engine.

"After landing in Delhi, while taxing to the parking bay, our flight UK122 (BKK-DEL) had a minor electrical malfunction on 05 July, 2022. Keeping passenger safety and comfort in mind the crew elected to tow the aircraft to the bay," Vistara said in a statement.

The airline also added that the Bangkok-Delhi Vistara flight- Flt UK-122 (BKK-DEL) landed at Delhi airport on Tuesday (July 5) on a single-engine. “Post Runway vacation Engine 2 was shut down for single-engine taxiing. ATC was informed and the aircraft was towed to the parking bay. Matter was reported to DGCA,” the airline stated.

Bangkok-Delhi Vistara flight- Flt UK-122 (BKK-DEL) landed at Delhi airport on Tuesday (July 5) on a single-engine. Post Runway vacation Engine 2 was shut down for single-engine taxiing. ATC was informed and the aircraft was towed to the parking bay. Matter was reported to DGCA pic.twitter.com/T9W5cDnfWv — ANI (@ANI) July 6, 2022

Earlier in the day, the aviation regulator DGCA issued a notice to SpiceJet after a number of incidents involving its aircrafts were reported in the last 24 hours. In the notice, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation pointed out big gaps in how the airline is functioning, from operating flights with “degraded safety margins” to vendors not being paid on time.

“SpiceJet has failed to establish safe, efficient and reliable air services under the terms of Rule 134 and Schedule XI of the Aircraft Rules, 1937,” the notice issued by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) stated.

“The review (of the incidents) transpires that poor internal safety oversight and inadequate maintenance actions (as most of the incidents were related to either component failure or system-related failure) have resulted in degradation of the safety margins,” it added.

The DGCA has given the airline three weeks to respond to the notice.

“Financial assessment carried out by DGCA in September 2021 has also revealed that the airline is operating on ‘cash-and-carry’ (model) and suppliers/approved vendors are not being paid on a regular basis, leading to shortage of spares and frequent invoking of MELs (minimum equipment lists),” the notice read.

Reacting to the DGCA notice, Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia asserted that passenger safety is paramount.

“Even the smallest error hindering safety will be thoroughly investigated and course-corrected,” the minister said in a tweet.

At least eight incidents of technical malfunction have taken place on SpiceJet planes in the last 18 days. On Tuesday, a SpiceJet freighter aircraft, which was heading to Chongqing in China, returned to Kolkata as the pilots realised after the take-off that its weather radar was not working.

On Tuesday itself, the airline’s Delhi-Dubai flight was diverted to Karachi due to a malfunctioning fuel indicator and its Kandla-Mumbai flight did priority landing in Maharashtra’s capital city after cracks developed on its windshield mid-air.