Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • News
  • India
  • Breaking: Wall of Deshbandhu College Collapses in Delhi Due To Incessant Rains

Breaking: Wall of Deshbandhu College Collapses in Delhi Due To Incessant Rains

Breaking: Wall of Deshbandhu College Collapses in Delhi Due To Incessant Rains

Updated: July 8, 2023 8:02 PM IST

By India.com News Desk | Edited by Abhijeet Sen

Breaking: Wall of Deshbandhu College Collapses in Delhi Due To Incessant Rains

New Delhi: Due to the continuous rain that the Delhi NCR region is receiving from Saturday morning, the wall of Deshbandhu College has collapsed, as per a report by ANI.

Also Read:

Trending Now

Watch the Video:

You may like to read

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.