Breaking: Wall of Deshbandhu College Collapses in Delhi Due To Incessant Rains

New Delhi: Due to the continuous rain that the Delhi NCR region is receiving from Saturday morning, the wall of Deshbandhu College has collapsed, as per a report by ANI.

#WATCH | Due to heavy rainfall, the back side wall of Deshbandhu College located in Kalkaji area of Delhi collapsed. pic.twitter.com/IhMTtAPqeZ — ANI (@ANI) July 8, 2023

