New Delhi: Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp were down for thousands of users on Monday. According to outage tracking website, DownDetector, the issues started at around 21:30PM (Indian Standard Time), and are affecting users globally. While WhatsApp isn’t sending or receiving messages, Instagram shows “couldn’t refresh the feed.” Similarly, the Facebook page takes forever to load.Also Read - Facebook, WhatsApp And Instagram Down Worldwide; Services Restored

As per downdetector, Facebook was the most affected platform followed by Instagram and WhatsApp. The website also reported a sharp spike in complaints by users. Also Read - Facebook Down For Short Duration in India, Twitter Abuzz With #Facebookdown

Issuing a statement, messaging platform WhatsApp said, “We’re aware that some people are experiencing issues with WhatsApp at the moment. We’re working to get things back to normal and will send an update here as soon as possible.” Also Read - Facebook down: Social media users frustrated, as site temporarily turns inaccessible

The portal showed there were more than 20,000 incidents of people reporting issues with Facebook and Instagram. Social-media giant’s instant messaging platform WhatsApp was also down for over 14,000 users, while Facebook Messenger was down for nearly 3,000 users.

News agencies Reuters and AFP have confirmed that the outage is faced by users worldwide.

Reportedly, Facebook has more than 410 million users in India, and its WhatsApp messenger counts the country as its biggest market with over 530 million users. Instagram has over 210 million users in India.