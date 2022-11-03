Srinagar: A labourer from Bihar and another migrant worker from Nepal were critically injured on Thursday in a terrorist attack in Kashmir’s Anantnag. Police said the two migrant labourers were working at a private school in Anantnag’s Bondialgam area. Police further stated that the injured workers have been shifted to the hospital.Also Read - Apple Rates In Kashmir Down By 30%: Farmers Suffer Huge Loss, Seek Financial Assistance

“Terrorist fired upon two outside labourers (01 from Bihar & second from Nepal), who were working at a private SAPS school at #Bondialgam in #Anantnag district. Both of them are being shifted to hospital,” the Kashmir Zone Police said in a tweet. Also Read - Major Terror Attack Averted As 4 Militants Killed in Encounters in South Kashmir, Explosives Recovered

In a similar incident, two migrant workers from Bihar were shot at by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama in September this year. The terrorists opened fire at the migrant labourers at Kahrpora Ratnipura in Kashmir’s Pulwama. The injured labourers were soon shifted to a hospital for treatment. Also Read - Ramvriksha Sada, Bihar’s Poorest MLA, Bursts Into Tears On Receiving New Govt Home | Watch

In June this year also, terrorists fired on two migrant workers in Jammu and Kashmir’s Budgam, killing one. The attack came hours after a bank manager at Elaquai Dehati Bank was shot dead inside the bank’s premises in the Kulgam district of Kashmir.