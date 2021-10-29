New Delhi: Due to some technical snag or outage, the server of the food order platform Zomato is down and customers are unable to order food only. Some of the customers have take to Twitter to express their resentment. However, there is no official statement yet from the online food delivery platform. Notably, the server is down for nearly four hours now.Also Read - Swiggy to Roll Out 2-Day Paid Monthly Period Time-Off Policy to Female Delivery Partners; Opt More Initiatives

Why is the app down @zomato? Need to order lunch — Vikram Ojha (@vik1690) October 29, 2021

