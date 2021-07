New Delhi: In a major development, Zydus Cadila has applied for the Emergency Use Authorisation (EUA) seeking approval from the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) for the launch of its DNA vaccine that can be administered to children aged 12 years and above. The vaccine has completed the third phase of clinical trials. The company plans to manufacture up to 120 million doses of the shot annually. More details to follow…

Also Read - No Covid Vaccination in Civic-Run & Govt Centres in Mumbai Today Due to Shortage of Jabs: BMC