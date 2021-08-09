New Delhi: After a long wait, Zydus Cadila-developed COVID-19 vaccine is expected to get approval this week, news agency ANI quoted official sources.Also Read - Will Take Another Year to Vaccinate All Adults at Current Rate of Vaccine Supply: Delhi Govt

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya had earlier this month said during the Monsoon Session of the Parliament that four more Indian pharma firms are expected to start anti-coronavirus vaccine production by October-November that will accelerate the inoculation drive.

The health minister had noted that Biologicals-E and Novartis vaccines will also be available in the market in the coming days, while Zydus Cadila will soon get an emergency-use nod from an expert committee.

Notably, Zydus Cadila is also working on a vaccine for children above the age of 12 years which, if approved, it could soon be available in the country.

At present, two companies (Bharat Biotech and Serum Institute) are supplying the vaccine to the government. Sputnik vaccine is also available and production of which has begun, he added.