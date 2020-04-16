Gandhinagar: In a major development, scientists at Gujarat Biotechnology Research Centre (GBRC) in Gandhinagar have succeeded in decoding whole genome sequence of the coronavirus. Also Read - USCIRF 'Misguided', No Religious Segregation of COVID-19 Patients at Gujarat Hospital: MEA

The new information could prove to be extremely crucial in the fight against the deadly virus, because the whole genome sequencing will help in studying the possibilities of a vaccine, treatment and virulence of Covid-19.

State’s principal secretary health and family welfare Jayanti Ravi said in Gandhinagar on Thursday said that GBRC is the first centre in the country to have done the whole genome sequencing of coronavirus.

Chaitanya Joshi, director of GBRC, said that they have found three new mutations in the virus apart from the six mutations that have been there in the virus in China and other countries.

Appreciating the breakthrough, Chief Minister Vijay Rupani’s office took to Twitter to hail the scientists:

“Gujarat is proud of scientists at Gujarat Biotechnology Research Centre (GBRC), the only State Govt laboratory in India that has reported COVID19 whole genome sequence which will be helpful in tracking origin, drug targets, vaccine & association with virulence,” tweeted CMO Gujarat.

Notably, whole-genome sequencing is used to determine the complete DNA sequence of the genome of a particular organism.

Meanwhile, the total number of coronavirus cases in Gujarat rose to 871 after 105 more people tested positive for the infection during the last 12 hours, a health official said on Thursday. The state death toll stands at 36 as of Thursday morning.