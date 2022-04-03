New Delhi: Few coaches of 11061 LTT-Jaynagar Express have been derailed between Lahavit and Devlali (near Nashik) on Dn line at around 15.10 PM on Sunday. An accident relief train and medical van have rushed to the spot, informed the Central Railway CPRO.Also Read - Viral Video: Poisonous Cobra Rescued From Abandoned Well in Maharashtra's Nashik | Watch

Further details are awaited.