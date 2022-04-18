New Delhi: Fresh trouble erupted in the riot-hit Jahangirpuri area after bricks, and stones were allegedly thrown at the Delhi police crime branch team at C-block where they were probing the violence case. However, the Delhi police in a statement said that the recent media report of fresh stone pelting is an exaggeration. “It was a minor, one-off incident. Legal action is being taken. One person has been detained”, said Delhi Police. Meanwhile, heavy security has been deployed in Jahangirpuri where violence broke out during a Hanuman Jayanti procession last week.Also Read - Jahangirpuri Violence: 2 Juveniles Among 22 Held, Case Transferred To Delhi Police Crime Branch
Jahangirpuri Violence: Here Are Top 10 Developments In The Case
- Four teams of forensics examined the spot today and gathered evidence. 14 teams of police are investigating the case from different angles. The investigation is in the initial phase.
- A total of 21 people were arrested and some others are on remand, said Delhi CP Rakesh Asthana on Jahangirpuri violence. A total of 7 accused were produced in the Rohini court today.
- The probe will cover all angles through analysis of CCTV footage and digital inputs, said Asthana.
- Asthana said that officials are monitoring social media closely, and legal action will be taken against those who are found spreading misinformation.
- As of now, three fire arms recovered. A forensic examination will be done on the recovery. Restrictions in the Jahangirpuri area were imposed to create a sense of safety. The police deployment will be decreased after the situation gets better, said Asthana.
- In order to maintain peace & tranquility in the area, Aman Committee meeting was organised in PS Jahangirpuri at 1:30pm. All members were asked to appeal to their respective communities to maintain harmony & not pay heed to rumours, said DCP North West Usha Rangnani.
- Rapid Action Force and police had been deployed in the area.
- The investigation into the clashes has been handed over to the Crime Branch and 14 teams have been formed to take it forward.
- One of the purported videos of the violence on Saturday showed a man in a blue shirt opening fire during the clashes in Jahangirpuri.