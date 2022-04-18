New Delhi: Fresh trouble erupted in the riot-hit Jahangirpuri area after bricks, and stones were allegedly thrown at the Delhi police crime branch team at C-block where they were probing the violence case. However, the Delhi police in a statement said that the recent media report of fresh stone pelting is an exaggeration. “It was a minor, one-off incident. Legal action is being taken. One person has been detained”, said Delhi Police. Meanwhile, heavy security has been deployed in Jahangirpuri where violence broke out during a Hanuman Jayanti procession last week.Also Read - Jahangirpuri Violence: 2 Juveniles Among 22 Held, Case Transferred To Delhi Police Crime Branch

Jahangirpuri Violence: Here Are Top 10 Developments In The Case