BRICS: Direct flights between India and China resume after six years; stage for PM Modi and Xi Jinping meet

Direct flights between India and China were suspended during the COVID-19 pandemic. Subsequently, the tensions in relations between the two countries due to the Doklam and Galwan standoffs also impacted air connectivity.

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BRICS: Direct flights between India and China resume after six years; stage for PM Modi and Xi Jinping meet (Pic:X)

India-China Direct Flight: Direct flights between India and China have resumed. China Southern Airlines has resumed direct flight services between the two countries after nearly six years. This news of the resumption of direct flights comes just hours before Chinese President Xi Jinping is scheduled to land in India. The significance of this move by China Southern Airlines is easily understood. It reflects the improving relations between India and China. Xi Jinping, who is visiting India to attend the BRICS Summit 2026, is scheduled to meet with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at 5:45 pm.

A number of issues are expected to be discussed during the bilateral meeting. China Southern Airlines announced on Saturday, September 12, 2026, that it will resume regular passenger flights on the Guangzhou-New Delhi route from September 21. According to the Global Times, the service is being resumed after a gap of nearly six years. The airline stated that once service is resumed, it will operate more than 100 flights per week on eight round-trip routes in South Asia. The resumption of direct flights by Chinese airlines to India is considered a significant step towards increasing connectivity between the two countries. Earlier in April, Air China resumed direct flights from Beijing to Delhi. This was the second direct service to India by a Chinese airline. Previously, China Eastern Airlines resumed direct flights between Kunming and Kolkata on April 18th.

Direct flights between Kolkata and Shanghai

Indian airline IndiGo also launched daily non-stop flights between Kolkata and Shanghai on March 30, further strengthening India-China air connectivity. IndiGo had previously resumed its Kolkata-Guangzhou flight service and later began operating to China from Delhi. Direct flights between India and China were suspended during the COVID-19 pandemic. Subsequently, the tensions in relations between the two countries due to the Doklam and Galwan standoffs also impacted air connectivity. Now, with relations between the two countries improving somewhat, the resumption of direct flights is considered crucial to increasing people-to-people contact and economic activity.

Meanwhile, Chinese President Xi Jinping departed from Beijing for New Delhi on Saturday at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to attend the 18th BRICS Summit. According to Xinhua, Xi Jinping will also hold a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Modi on Saturday. His delegation includes Cai Qi, a member of the Standing Committee of the Politburo of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and Director of the Central Office, and Wang Yi, Chinese Foreign Minister and Politburo member.

According to Xinhua, Xi is expected to prioritise proposals at the BRICS summit aimed at advancing cooperation among the Global South. BRICS has become an important platform for economic and policy coordination among major emerging economies. Its agenda includes issues such as development, finance, technology, trade, and people-to-people contacts. Therefore, Xi’s visit and the resumption of India-China flights are seen as a sign of broader efforts to enhance connectivity between the two countries.