Attention Rail commuters! 5 trains cancelled due to Delhi BRICS Summit; Rail traffic affected at New Delhi Railway Station on These dates

Train movement at New Delhi Railway Station will be disrupted from September 11-13 due to the BRICS India Summit, with five EMU trains cancelled.

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New Delhi: Train services across New Delhi Railway Station will face disruptions from September 11 to 13 due to heightened security and operational adjustments for the BRICS India Summit. Northern Railway has announced the cancellation of five EMU trains originating from the station, alongside route diversions for several long-distance services. Commuters and travelers are urged to verify live schedule updates prior to heading to the station.

The temporary measures are designed to ease traffic congestion and manage platform load around central Delhi during high-level foreign delegation movements. Passengers can check real-time statuses using the official helpline or digital portals.

Cancelled Trains List

Train Number Route Type 64015 Palwal – Shakurbasti EMU 64429 Ghaziabad – New Delhi EMU 64433 Ghaziabad – New Delhi EMU 64492 New Delhi – Palwal EMU 64491 New Delhi – Shamli EMU

Details on Delhi Traffic advisory

Delhi Traffic Police has issued a public advisory ahead of the BRICS Summit 2026 motorcade rehearsal scheduled for Wednesday evening, warning commuters of diversions and traffic restrictions on more than 35 roads across the city.

The rehearsal will be held from 7 pm to 10 pm on Wednesday, with Bharat Mandapam at Pragati Maidan serving as the venue. The BRICS Summit is scheduled from September 11 to 13.

Also read: BRICS Summit Delhi: Security tightened across capital as 15,000 police personnel, 200 companies of paramilitary forces deployed

According to the advisory, traffic will be regulated at 22 diversion points covering key roads in central, south, east and New Delhi areas, a report by PTI news agency said.

Major roads likely to be affected include Sardar Patel Marg, Mother Teresa Crescent, Teen Murti Marg, Akbar Road, Tees January Marg, Rajesh Pilot Marg, Subramaniam Bharti Marg, Mathura Road, Moti Lal Nehru Marg, Dr Zakir Hussain Marg, Brig Hoshiar Singh Marg, Africa Avenue Road, Shanti Path, Janpath, Ashoka Road, Barakhamba Road, Tolstoy Marg, Niti Marg, Panchsheel Marg, APJ Abdul Kalam Road and Lal Bahadur Shastri Marg.

Traffic diversions have been planned at points including Dr Dinesh Nandini Dalmia Chowk, Ram Charan Aggarwal Chowk, Mir Dard Chowk, Kasturba Gandhi Marg, Janpath/Connaught Place, Patel Chowk, RML Hospital roundabout and Vande Mataram Marg.

The traffic police have advised commuters to follow alternative routes and allow extra travel time, particularly those heading towards airports, railway stations and inter-state bus terminals.