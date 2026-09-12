‘Condemns in strongest terms’: BRICS declaration condemns Pahalgam terror attack

The declaration stressed that all acts of terrorism are criminal and cannot be justified, irrespective of their motive or who carries them out. BRICS also reaffirmed its commitment to tackling terrorism in all its forms, including terrorist movement across borders, terror financing and safe havens.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/news/india/brics-new-delhi-declaration-2026-condemns-pahalgam-terror-attack-condemns-in-strongest-terms-diplomacy-nuclear-risks-8522793/ Copy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with Chinese President Xi Jinping, Russian President Vladimir Putin and other world leaders, gathers at a roundtable for the BRICS Session on ‘Inclusive Global Governance and Strengthening Multilateralism' at the 18th BRICS Summit at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi. ANI

In a significant diplomatic boost for India, BRICS condemned the April 2025 Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir in its New Delhi Declaration on Saturday, while calling for zero tolerance towards state-sponsored cross-border terrorism.

The comprehensive declaration, titled ‘Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability’, marked a unified stance by the bloc against global terror, illegal financial flows, cyber fraud, and emerging cross-border scam networks.

Also Read | BRICS Summit: Xi Jinping gets grand cultural welcome in Delhi as Bihu, Garba, Manipuri dance and Kathak take centre stage

Leading the security outcomes of the declaration, member nations condemned the April 22, 2025 terror attack in Pahalgam, which claimed 26 lives and left scores injured.

The declaration explicitly noted that all acts of terrorism are criminal and unjustifiable, regardless of their motivation, whenever, wherever and by whomsoever committed.

Also Read | Xi Jinping’s Hongqi N701 in Delhi for BRICS: Story behind the mysterious black cover

Reaffirming their commitment to combating terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, the BRICS leaders emphasised the urgent need to stop the cross-border movement of terrorists, disrupt terror financing networks and dismantle safe havens.

The member states reiterated that terrorism should not be associated with any religion, nationality, civilisation, or ethnic group, while asserting that all those involved in terror activities must be held accountable under national and international law.

BRICS Summit 2026

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will host the high-profile Summit, which brings together heads of state, foreign delegates, heads of international organisations, and key dignitaries representing member states, partner countries, and outreach invitees. India holds the BRICS Chair for the 2026 edition, with proceedings guided by the official theme “Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability”.

The summit’s prominent roster of attendees includes South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, and Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, and Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul will also take part.