‘China, India can learn from each other’: Xi Jinping to PM Modi at BRICS bilateral meet

Chinese President Xi Jinping said that China and India can learn from each other a lot and urged the two countries to come together and work together. He was holding a bilateral meet with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at New Delhi's Bharat Mandapam.

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Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a bilateral meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the 18th BRICS Summit, in New Delhi. PTI

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Saturday urged China and India to join hands to help develop greater cooperation of BRICS countries. Speaking on the issue he said that China and India can learn for each other while holding a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the sidelines of the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi, reported China’s state-run Xinhua News Agency.

The Chinese President further said that China views ties with India from a strategic, long-term perspective, reported Reuters quoting Xinhua News Agency. Notably, this is the premier’s first visit to India in seven years and held talks with PM Modi, focusing on border issues, trade and investment.

PM Modi welcomed Xi Jinping

At the beginning of the summit, Modi thanked Xi stating, “It gives me great pleasure to extend a warm welcome to you. Thank you very much for your positive remarks at the BRICS Summit. I express my gratitude for the support and cooperation received from China during India’s BRICS chairmanship. We now have the opportunity to discuss bilateral cooperation. Once again, a warm welcome to India.”

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He further added, “I express my gratitude for the support and cooperation received from China during India’s BRICS chairmanship. We now have the opportunity to discuss bilateral cooperation. Once again, a warm welcome to India.”

BRICS Summit 2026

This year the BRICS Summit is being chaired by India which will bring together heads of state, foreign delegates, heads of international organisations, and key dignitaries representing member states, partner countries, and outreach invitees. India holds the BRICS Chair for the 2026 edition, with proceedings guided by the official theme “Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability”.

The summit saw several heads of state including Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese premier XI Jinping, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, and Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed in attendance.

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Russian President Vladimir Putin attended the summit, marking his second visit to India in under a year following the annual bilateral summit in New Delhi in December 2025. Chinese President Xi Jinping also attended making this his first appearance in India since the Galwan Clash in 2020.