BRICS Summit 2026 Delhi metro timings changed: DMRC services to commence at 6AM on all lines on September 13; Details

Delhi Metro services will start at 6 am on Sunday across all corridors, two hours earlier than the usual Sunday schedule on some lines, to help students appearing for exams and commuters travel smoothly amid traffic restrictions for the BRICS Summit, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said on Friday. Normally, services on the Pink, Magenta and Grey lines begin at 7 am on Sundays.

The DMRC said the early start will help candidates appearing for the NDA and CDS examinations reach their exam centres on time, while also benefiting the general public.

“To facilitate the smooth and timely movement of students appearing for examinations and the general public amid traffic restrictions due to the BRICS Summit, Metro train services will commence at 6 am on all lines on Sunday,” the DMRC said in a post on X.

The decision came after the Delhi Traffic Police received a request from a CDS aspirant seeking early morning Metro services to reach the examination centre before the reporting time.

The traffic police then coordinated with the DMRC, which agreed to start services at 6 am across all corridors on the examination day.

Passengers advised to plan trips ahead

The DMRC has advised students and other passengers to plan their journeys in advance due to traffic restrictions in several parts of Delhi during the BRICS Summit.

The early Metro services are expected to provide an easier travel option for exam candidates and commuters, particularly in the morning hours when movement on several roads may be affected by security arrangements.

Delhi under tight security ahead of BRICS Summit

Delhi has been placed under a tight security blanket ahead of the two-day 18th BRICS Summit, which begins on Saturday. The Delhi Police has deployed around 15,000 personnel, along with 200 companies of paramilitary forces and more than 500 CCTV cameras across the national capital.

No shutdown in Delhi, traffic restrictions expected

The Delhi Traffic Police has clarified that there will be no shutdown of the city during the summit. However, commuters should be prepared for temporary stoppages, traffic diversions and restrictions on routes used by VVIP convoys.

Police said traffic will continue to move normally wherever security arrangements allow. However, when foreign dignitaries are travelling, vehicles may be stopped temporarily.

(With PTI inputs)