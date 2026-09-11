BRICS Summit 2026: Delhi Police issues new advisory for September 12 | Check full list of traffic restrictions

Delhi Traffic Police has enforced extensive route diversions and movement restrictions across central Delhi on September 12 to facilitate the 18th BRICS Leaders' Summit.

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BRICS Summit- New Delhi- File image

BRICS Leaders’ Summit: Delhi Police has issued an extensive traffic advisory regulating vehicle movement across central Delhi and key connecting arterial corridors on September 12 to accommodate high-level diplomatic convoy movements for the 18th BRICS Leaders’ Summit. Operational restrictions, roadside parking bans and route diversions will be enforced from 9:30 AM to 9:30 PM, primarily centered around the primary summit venue at Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan. The traffic management framework prioritizes VIP motorcade security while establishing designated alternate routes for city commuters, emergency services, transit hubs and commercial traffic.

Key Affected Zones and Transit Guidelines

Primary Restricted Zones: Mathura Road, Bhairon Marg, Purana Quila Road, Sardar Patel Marg, Shanti Path, and surrounding central Delhi corridors.

Transit & Commuter Guidelines: Passengers traveling to IGI Airport or major railway stations (New Delhi, Old Delhi, Hazrat Nizamuddin) are strongly advised to utilize the Delhi Metro network to bypass road closures.

Commercial Restrictions: Non-destined commercial heavy vehicles are restricted from entering the national capital throughout the enforcement window.

BRICS Summit 2026: Check list of traffic restrictions

Key corridors marked on the advisory include Ring Road, Mathura Road, Bhairon Marg, Tilak Marg, the India Gate/C-Hexagon area, Sardar Patel Marg, Patel Road, NH-48 and Parade Road, besides several roads in the Lutyens’ Delhi area.

The Delhi Police advised commuters to plan journeys, use the Metro whenever possible, follow designated diversion routes and comply with traffic personnel’s directions to avoid inconvenience. Emergency and essential-service vehicles will receive priority passage.

World leaders arrive in Delhi for BRICS summit

Russian President Vladimir Putin, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa and several other leaders arrived in Delhi on Friday to attend the two-day BRICS summit that gets underway from September 12.

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, Vice President of Uganda Jessica Alupo and Vice President of Nigeria Sen. Kashim Shettima have also reached the national capital for the mega conclave.

India is hosting the 18th BRICS summit at Bharat Mandapam on September 12 and 13.

India assumed its fourth BRICS Chairship on January 1. The year 2026 also marks a milestone as BRICS completes 20 years since its establishment.

“Warmly welcome President Cyril Ramaphosa of South Africa for the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi. He was received by MoS Jayant Singh at the airport. India and South Africa share warm and historic ties anchored in Strategic Partnership. Our commitment as BRICS partners to the Global South remains steadfast. #BRICS2026 #BRICSIndia2026 #IndiaBRICSChairship,” the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) posted on X.