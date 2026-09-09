BRICS Summit 2026: Delhi traffic curbs from Sept 11; ITO, Mathura Road, Tilak Marg among key routes affected. Check advisory

Traffic restrictions may not be the only challenge for Delhi during the summit. The city could also receive rain over the weekend, IMD said.

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BRICS Summit 2026: Delhi traffic curbs from Sept 11; ITO, Mathura Road, Tilak Marg among key routes affected. Check advisory (Image: PTI)

Delhi is set for major traffic restrictions as the national capital prepares to host the 18th BRICS Leaders’ Summit from September 11 to 13. The high-profile gathering will be held at Bharat Mandapam in Pragati Maidan, with several foreign leaders and senior delegations expected to attend. With heightened security arrangements in place, the Delhi Traffic Police has warned commuters about temporary road restrictions and diversions during the movement of international dignitaries.

In advisories issued on Tuesday, the traffic police urged people, especially those travelling through central Delhi, to plan their journeys in advance. Commuters have also been advised to use the Metro wherever possible and avoid unnecessary travel along VVIP routes.

Over 35 roads under regulation

Several important roads in and around New Delhi will face traffic restrictions during the summit. More than 35 major roads and 22 diversion points are being closely regulated to facilitate the movement of VVIP convoys.

Areas around central Delhi, Mathura Road and Tilak Marg are expected to witness strict restrictions. Heavy commercial vehicles have also been barred from using the ITO crossing during the regulated period.

The traffic police said restrictions may be imposed or lifted depending on the movement of dignitaries and the prevailing security situation.

Airport, railway passengers asked to leave early

People travelling to Indira Gandhi International Airport, New Delhi Railway Station and Hazrat Nizamuddin Railway Station have been advised to start their journeys well in advance.

The traffic police cautioned that diversions and convoy movement could lead to longer travel times. Passengers have been asked to check their routes before leaving and keep additional time in hand.

Commuters have also been advised to follow official Delhi Police and Delhi Traffic Police platforms for real-time information about road closures, diversions and traffic conditions.

Rain could add to commuters’ problems

Traffic restrictions may not be the only challenge for Delhi during the summit. The city could also receive rain over the weekend, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The weather department has forecast one or two spells of very light to light rain, along with thunderstorms and lightning, at many places on September 12 from early morning to forenoon.

Another spell of light to moderate rain is expected from the evening to night on the first day of the summit. Very light to light rain is also likely on September 13 and 14, which could affect traffic movement and add to delays on already regulated routes.

Delhi to host global leaders

The BRICS Summit is scheduled to take place at Bharat Mandapam on September 12 and 13, while security and traffic arrangements will remain in force around the movement of foreign dignitaries between September 11 and 13.

With international leaders and senior officials expected in the capital, authorities are carrying out extensive security and traffic preparations to ensure smooth movement during the summit.