BRICS Summit 2026: Delhi Traffic hit today as Motorcade Rehearsal begins; Janpath, Ashoka Road, Barakhamba Road among routes to be affected. Check list

The traffic police has advised commuters to plan their journeys in advance and avoid the affected routes during the rehearsal hours wherever possible.

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BRICS Summit 2026: Delhi Traffic hit today as Motorcade Rehearsal begins. Janpath, Ashoka Road, Barakhamba Road among routes to be affected; Check list (PTI Photo)

Several major roads in Delhi will see traffic restrictions and diversions on Tuesday as the Delhi Traffic Police conducts a rehearsal for the motorcade movement ahead of the BRICS Summit 2026. The restrictions will remain in place between 11 am and 3 pm, the traffic police said.

The BRICS Summit is scheduled to take place at Bharat Mandapam from September 11 to 13. Ahead of the event, authorities are conducting rehearsals to prepare for the movement of visiting dignitaries and their motorcades.

According to the traffic advisory, motorists can expect diversions at 22 locations, while traffic movement will be affected on more than 35 roads during the rehearsal.

Roads likely to see traffic restrictions

The affected routes include several important roads across central and south Delhi. These include Sardar Patel Marg, Mother Teresa Crescent, Teen Murti Marg, Akbar Road, Tees January Marg, Rajesh Pilot Marg, Subramaniam Bharti Marg, Mathura Road, Moti Lal Nehru Marg and Dr Zakir Hussain Marg.

Traffic may also be affected on Brig Hoshiyar Singh Marg, Africa Avenue Road, Satya Marg, Shanti Path, Janpath, Ashoka Road, Barakhamba Road, Tolstoy Marg, Ranjeet Singh Flyover and Niti Marg.

Other roads listed in the advisory are Panchsheel Marg, Kemal Ataturk Marg, APJ Abdul Kalam Road, Press Enclave Road, Lal Bahadur Shastri Marg, Josef Broz Tito Marg and Lala Lajpat Rai Marg.

Key diversion points

At Dr Dinesh Nandini Dalmia Chowk, vehicles will not be allowed to travel towards Mathura Road and Tilak Marg during the restrictions.

Commercial vehicles crossing Ram Charan Aggarwal Chowk will also not be allowed to proceed towards W-Point.

Traffic heading towards C-Hexagon from Kasturba Gandhi Marg and Janpath will be diverted.

At Patel Chowk, vehicles will face restrictions while moving towards Windsor Place and the Reserve Bank of India side on Sansad Marg.

The traffic police said vehicles at the RML Hospital roundabout will not be permitted towards Mother Teresa Crescent and Talkatora Road.

Traffic movement on Simon Bolivar Marg will be restricted at Vande Matram Marg. Similarly, vehicles coming from the Dhaula Kuan Flyover will not be allowed to proceed towards Sardar Patel Marg.

At Moti Bagh Flyover, traffic will be diverted away from Shanti Path.

Vehicles travelling towards Yashwant Place from Africa Avenue at Brig Hoshiyar Singh Marg will also face restrictions.

Delhi Traffic Police issues advisory

The traffic police has advised commuters to plan their journeys in advance and avoid the affected routes during the rehearsal hours wherever possible.

Motorists travelling through central and south Delhi should allow extra time for their journeys, as diversions and temporary restrictions could lead to congestion on alternative routes.

The restrictions are part of security and traffic arrangements being put in place ahead of the BRICS Summit 2026, when Delhi is expected to see the movement of several high-profile foreign delegates and their motorcades.