BRICS Summit 2026 Delhi: Are schools, offices, courts SHUT? Here’s what’s open and closed from Sept 11-13; check list, traffic advisory

Around 25,000 security personnel, including more than 100 NSG commandos, have been deployed, with 11 hotels designated for heightened security and 35 dedicated routes prepared for the movement of foreign dignitaries attending BRICS.

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Delhi is preparing for a major diplomatic event as the city hosts the 18th BRICS Leaders’ Summit from September 11 to 13. With foreign leaders, officials and large delegations arriving in the national capital, security arrangements have been stepped up and traffic restrictions are expected on several important roads.

For Delhi residents and tourists, one of the biggest questions is whether September 11, 12 and 13 will be holidays. The answer is yes, but for different reasons. September 11 has been declared a holiday for several government institutions, while September 12 and 13 fall on Saturday and Sunday.

Government offices to remain closed

The Delhi government has declared Friday, September 11, a holiday for its government offices, public sector undertakings and related institutions. Central government offices located in Delhi and New Delhi will also remain closed on the day. The decision has been taken to help authorities manage the security and logistical arrangements for the BRICS Summit.

September 12 and 13 fall on Saturday and Sunday, respectively.

Are schools closed in Delhi on September 11, 12?

Yes. The holiday also applies to schools under the Delhi Directorate of Education. Government schools, government-aided schools and recognised unaided private schools covered by the Directorate of Education will remain closed.

Offices functioning under the Directorate of Education will also observe the holiday.

Why are traffic restrictions being imposed?

The main BRICS Summit venue is Bharat Mandapam at Pragati Maidan, where world leaders and senior representatives from BRICS member and partner countries will gather. Given the movement of VIP convoys, Delhi Police has prepared a detailed security and traffic plan.

More than 35 roads and 22 diversion points are expected to be affected during the summit period. Some key roads mentioned in traffic advisories include:

Sardar Patel Marg

Janpath

Mathura Road

Shanti Path

Ashoka Road

Barakhamba Road

Tolstoy Marg

Niti Marg

Several other roads in central and south Delhi may also see restrictions depending on VIP movement.

What does this mean for tourists?

For tourists, the main concern on September 11 may not be whether a particular attraction is open, but how easily they can reach it. Road diversions and temporary stoppages could make travelling through central Delhi slower than usual.

Tourists planning to visit multiple places should therefore check traffic updates before leaving their hotel or accommodation.

What will be closed on September 11?

The following institutions will remain closed:

Central government offices: Central government offices in Delhi and New Delhi will remain shut.

Delhi government offices: Delhi government departments, autonomous bodies and PSUs covered by the holiday order will remain closed.

Schools: Government, government-aided and recognised unaided private schools under the Directorate of Education will remain closed.

Directorate of Education offices: These offices will also remain closed.

Banks: Banks are expected to function normally.

However, the government holiday does not mean that every private office, shop, restaurant, mall or tourist attraction will be closed.

Will Delhi tourist attractions be closed?

There is no blanket order stating that all tourist attractions in Delhi will shut on September 11 because of the BRICS Summit. This means visitors should not assume that places such as Qutub Minar, Humayun’s Tomb or Red Fort will automatically remain closed simply because it is a government holiday.

However, tourists should check the latest notice issued by the individual attraction before visiting.

Security arrangements could lead to temporary access restrictions, especially in areas near VIP routes and central Delhi.

Is Delhi Metro running?

The Delhi Metro is expected to be one of the easiest ways to travel around the city during the summit.

Delhi Traffic Police has advised people travelling to Indira Gandhi International Airport to consider using the Metro, as VIP movements could cause delays and diversions on roads.

The same option could be useful for tourists travelling through central Delhi during peak security arrangements.

What about Delhi IGI airport and railway stations?

Delhi’s airport and major railway stations will continue to operate. However, passengers should leave much earlier than usual because VIP movements could cause temporary traffic stoppages.

Traffic authorities have issued advisories for people travelling to:

Indira Gandhi International Airport

New Delhi Railway Station

Old Delhi Railway Station

Hazrat Nizamuddin Railway Station

Even if a road is not completely closed, temporary restrictions for VIP convoys could slow down traffic.

Travel tip for September 11

If you are planning to visit Old Delhi, Chandni Chowk, Red Fort or central Delhi, check the latest traffic advisory before starting your journey.

Travellers with flights or trains scheduled later in the day should keep a generous time buffer and avoid relying on normal travel times.