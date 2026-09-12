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BRICS Summit 2026 LIVE: Modi set for 15 bilateral meets as Putin, Xi, Pezeshkian among other leaders join summit; big global issues on table

BRICS Summit: The two-day meeting will focus on issues such as economic growth, trade, finance, technology, sustainable development and stronger cooperation among emerging nations and countries of the Global South.

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BRICS Summit LIVE Updates (PTI image)

India is hosting the 18th BRICS Summit as several important world leaders have reached New Delhi for the two-day event, which starts today, Saturday. Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi are among the major leaders attending the summit.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to meet at least 15 visiting leaders and senior officials separately. His bilateral talks will include meetings with Putin, Xi and Pezeshkian.

Xi Jinping’s India visit is especially important as it is his first trip to the country in almost seven years. For Pezeshkian, this is his first official visit to India since becoming Iran’s president. Putin reached Delhi on Friday ahead of the summit.

The summit is being held at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi on September 12 and 13. This is the fourth time India is taking charge as the BRICS chair. The grouping is also completing 20 years since it was formed.

BRICS Summit: What Will Be Discussed?

The two-day meeting will focus on issues such as economic growth, trade, finance, technology, sustainable development and stronger cooperation among emerging nations and countries of the Global South.

World conflicts are also likely to be discussed. The situation in West Asia and the ongoing Ukraine war are expected to be among the major geopolitical issues raised during the summit.

BRICS now has 11 member countries along with 10 partner countries.