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BRICS Summit 2026 LIVE: Modi set for 15 bilateral meets as Putin, Xi, Pezeshkian among other leaders join summit; big global issues on table

BRICS Summit: The two-day meeting will focus on issues such as economic growth, trade, finance, technology, sustainable development and stronger cooperation among emerging nations and countries of the Global South.

Written by: Analiza Pathak
Updated: September 12, 2026 7:37 AM IST
BRICS Summit 2026 LIVE: Modi set for 15 bilateral meets as Putin, Xi, Pezeshkian among other leaders join summit; big global issues on table
BRICS Summit LIVE Updates (PTI image)

India is hosting the 18th BRICS Summit as several important world leaders have reached New Delhi for the two-day event, which starts today, Saturday. Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi are among the major leaders attending the summit.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to meet at least 15 visiting leaders and senior officials separately. His bilateral talks will include meetings with Putin, Xi and Pezeshkian.

Read more: PM Modi addresses BRICS Summit 2026 gathering, praises group for optimism and growth

Xi Jinping’s India visit is especially important as it is his first trip to the country in almost seven years. For Pezeshkian, this is his first official visit to India since becoming Iran’s president. Putin reached Delhi on Friday ahead of the summit.

The summit is being held at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi on September 12 and 13. This is the fourth time India is taking charge as the BRICS chair. The grouping is also completing 20 years since it was formed.

BRICS Summit: What Will Be Discussed?

The two-day meeting will focus on issues such as economic growth, trade, finance, technology, sustainable development and stronger cooperation among emerging nations and countries of the Global South.

World conflicts are also likely to be discussed. The situation in West Asia and the ongoing Ukraine war are expected to be among the major geopolitical issues raised during the summit.

BRICS now has 11 member countries along with 10 partner countries.

Follow updates here:

  • Sep 12, 2026 7:37 AM IST

    BRICS Summit LIVE: Iran will not surrender to bullies: President Masoud Pezeshkian in New Delhi

    Iran will not surrender to “bullying” and “arrogance” and will stand firm to protect its national interests, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said on Friday in a direct message to the US and Israel amid a sudden spike in West Asian hostilities.

    In an address at a gathering of religious leaders, intellectuals, academicians and business figures, Pezeshkian outlined Tehran’s vision for the Gulf region, emphasising a commitment to peaceful coexistence while vowing to defeat foreign forces seeking to “sow the seeds of discord” within Iranian society.

    “We will not surrender to oppression. Iran is standing up to Israel and the US because we will not be bullied, and if they push us, we will push them back,” the Iranian president said. (PTI)

  • Sep 12, 2026 7:31 AM IST

    BRICS Summit LIVE: PM Modi meets Pezeshkian, calls for dialogue and diplomacy to end West Asia conflict

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on Friday, September 11, ahead of the BRICS Summit in Delhi. During the meeting, Modi stressed the need for dialogue and diplomacy to find a solution to the ongoing conflict in West Asia.

    Modi said that differences and conflicts should be resolved through talks and diplomatic efforts rather than further escalation.

    Later in the evening, Pezeshkian spoke at a public event and said his discussions with Modi could help strengthen Iran’s energy and trade ties with India.

    Referring to Israel and the United States, the Iranian president described them as “bullies” and said that Iran would not be pressured or intimidated.

    The meeting between Modi and Pezeshkian comes as tensions continue to remain high in West Asia, making their discussions on diplomacy, energy and bilateral trade particularly significant.

  • Sep 12, 2026 7:12 AM IST

    BRICS Summit 2026 LIVE: Delhi traffic restrictions, diversions on several key roads today

    The Delhi Traffic Police has issued a traffic advisory ahead of the BRICS Summit, warning commuters about diversions and regulated movement on several important roads in the national capital on Saturday.

    According to the advisory posted on X on Friday night, traffic restrictions will be in place from 9:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. on September 12, 2026, in view of the summit.

    The traffic police has asked people to plan their journeys in advance and keep extra time in hand. Commuters have also been advised to use public transport, especially the Delhi Metro, wherever possible.

    Emergency and essential-service vehicles will be allowed priority movement during the restricted hours.

    Several major roads and corridors are expected to see traffic restrictions or diversions. These include Sardar Patel Marg, Mother Teresa Crescent, Teen Murti Marg, Akbar Road, Tees January Marg, Rajesh Pilot Marg, Mathura Road, Moti Lal Nehru Marg, Dr Zakir Hussain Marg, Brigadier Hoshiary Singh Marg, Africa Avenue Road, Satya Marg and Shanti Path.

    Other roads likely to be affected include Janpath, Ashoka Road, Barakhamba Road, Tolstoy Marg, Ranjeet Singh Flyover, Niti Marg, Panchsheel Marg, Kemal Ataturk Marg, APJ Abdul Kalam Road, Press Enclave Road, Lal Bahadur Shastri Marg, Josef Broz Tito Marg and Lala Lajpat Rai Marg.

    The traffic police has urged commuters to follow diversion routes and instructions from traffic personnel to avoid delays during the summit.

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About the Author

Analiza Pathak

Analiza Pathak

Born in Guwahati, raised in Mussoorie and Delhi, She grew up reading magazines more than textbooks. She is an experienced writer/editor and has shifted focus to various aspects of communication. Her a ... Read More

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