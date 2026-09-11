BRICS Summit 2026: PM Modi calls for peace in West Asia in meet with Iranian President Pezeshkian

PM Narendra Modi meets Iranian President Pezeshkian at the BRICS Summit in Delhi, calling for peace, diplomacy and maritime security in West Asia.

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India-Iran ties get fresh push ahead of BRICS; Tehran eyes on deeper trade, Chabahar cooperation amid US sanctions (Image: X)

BRICS Summit 2026: Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a bilateral meeting with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit in New Delhi. Reaffirming India’s consistent diplomatic stance, PM Modi called for immediate restraint and lasting peace in West Asia, emphasizing that all regional conflicts and geopolitical tensions must be resolved exclusively through dialogue and diplomacy. The Prime Minister also highlighted the critical need to protect civilian lives, maintain the safety of seafarers, and secure freedom of navigation and commercial shipping routes in the region.

“I would like to sincerely thank the friendly government and people of India for the graciously hosting of this meeting, as well as the Honourable Prime Minister of India for his valuable efforts to strengthen BRICS cooperation,” Pezeshkian stated while addressing the gathering of leaders, including PM Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin, at the BRICS Business Forum held ahead of the BRICS Summit in the Indian capital.

“It is a source of great satisfaction for me to be present today among representatives of the private sector, business enterprises, and entrepreneurs who can transform the idea of cooperation within BRICS into tangible economic realities,” he added.

Spotlighting the ongoing conflict in West Asia and the resulting human and material losses, Pezeshkian said that economic security remains inseparable from national and regional security.

“Economic security is inseparable from national and regional security, and whenever a country’s trade, energy, infrastructure, or financial system is under political-military pressure, its effects will go beyond that country’s borders,” Pezeshkian was quoted as saying at the event by Iran’s leading Mehr news agency. He added: “Disruptions in supply chains and the increasing use of economic tools to exert political pressure have made the economic environment of countries more complex. The question is, what is the BRICS response to these problems?”

The Iranian President mentioned that Tehran believes that the true power of BRICS is not limited to the economic size of its members, but becomes more evident when these capacities are transformed into a network of joint trade, investment, and financing – transition from potential cooperation to operational cooperation.

According to the Mehr news agency, the Iranian President also proposed establishing a BRICS joint reinsurance company with an initial capital of $10 billion.