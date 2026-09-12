‘Global South must become a rule-shaper’: PM Modi at BRICS Summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s opening remarks as chair of the 18th BRICS Summit placed a strong emphasis on giving the Global South a greater voice. The summit saw China's Xi Jinping and Russia's Vladimir Putin in attendance at the Bharat Mandapam.

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PM Modi speaks at BRICS Summit in New Delhi. Screengrab/ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday stressed the changing role of the Global South from a ‘rule taker’ to a ‘rule shaper’ while also pointing out that India was ready to take the lead in bringing about the change. He made the statement at the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi.

As BRICS completed its 20 years, PM Modi said that called for a moment of “coming of age”, calling for maturity and responsibility. Addressing the BRICS Summit 2026 under India’s chairship, PM Modi said, “I am delighted to welcome you all to India. India’s chairship is based on a people-centric and humanity-first approach. Resilience, innovation, cooperation and sustainability have been our priority. Special emphasis has been placed on connecting BRICS with the general public. With this vision in mind, over 350 meetings were organised. We had the opportunity to welcome your teams in nearly 30 cities. I express my heartfelt gratitude to all of you for making India’s presidency a success. This year’s BRICS summit marks a historic milestone. We are celebrating the 20th anniversary of BRICS. In human life, the age of twenty heralds the beginning of a new phase of maturity and responsibility.”

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Speaking on the vision for the Global South, he said, “We need to work on a new and ambitious agenda for the next 20 years. We must begin this process with our own internal working systems. While the BRICS presidency rotates annually, this should not disrupt our institutional momentum. I propose the establishment of a BRICS continuity and implementation mechanism. This would enable the follow-up of all initiatives and outcomes through the ‘Troika’ arrangement. We could also create a secure digital repository to record the nodal point, timeframe, and implementation status associated with every decision.”

#WATCH | Delhi: During the BRICS Summit 2026, Prime Minister Narendra Modi says, “In formulating this roadmap, we must focus on three key aspects: Representation, Responsiveness, and Rule-making. Regarding representation, I would like to state that reform of the UN Security… pic.twitter.com/NKNqpXufCl — ANI (@ANI) September 12, 2026

The summit saw China’s Xi Jinping and Russia’s Putin in attendance, along with heads of state including Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto, among others.

He further said, “In formulating this roadmap, we must focus on three key aspects: Representation, Responsiveness, and Rule-making. Regarding representation, I would like to state that reform of the UN Security Council can no longer be postponed. Negotiations on this matter must be linked to a definite timeframe and clear outcomes. Similarly, voting power, leadership positions, and policy priorities within financial institutions must align with today’s economic realities. Countries that drive global economic growth should also play an appropriate role in shaping global economic governance.”

Also Read | ‘We are so lucky’: BRICS delegates crowd around PM Modi for candid photo, Putin, Pezeshkian make way; viral video captures fun moment | WATCH

Speaking on the issue of Indian seafarers he further said, “Seafarers make a massive contribution to global trade, yet they often find themselves lacking support during difficult times. I propose that we establish a ‘Seafarers’ Emergency Support Network.’ This would connect the maritime authorities and diplomatic missions of relevant countries, facilitating assistance with distress alerts, medical aid, family notifications, and evacuations.”

PM Modi further said, “Domains such as AI, cyberspace, outer space, biotechnology, and critical technologies are not only shaping future opportunities but also defining future rules. We must strive to transform the Global South from a ‘rule-taker’ into a ‘rule-shaper.’ Through BRICS, we can equip young diplomats and policymakers from Global South nations with negotiation skills, practical training, and legal expertise.”