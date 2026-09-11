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BRICS Summit 2026: PM Modi meets Russian President Vladimir Putin in New Delhi, defence deals on cards

Russian President Vladimir Putin is on a three-day visit to India to participate in the BRICS summit.

Written by: Abhijeet Sen
Updated: September 11, 2026, 3:59 PM IST
BRICS Summit 2026: PM Modi meets Russian President Vladimir Putin in New Delhi, defence deals on cards
PM Modi meets Russian President in Delhi

BRICS Summit 2026: In a significant global development, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s bilateral with Russian President Vladimir Putin will begin shortly where a massive defence deals is on cards. For those unversed, Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday began a three-day visit to India to participate in the BRICS summit and meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi to expand bilateral trade, investment and energy cooperation. Here are all the details you need to know about the bilateral meeting between PM Modi and Russian President Putin in the national capital.

Vladimir Putin begins three-day visit to India

Putin is accompanied by a high-level delegation. It will be his first in-person participation at a BRICS summit outside Russia since the war in Ukraine began in February 2022.

Read more: 'In one year, we want to get it done': Nitin Gadkari eyes March 2027 rollout for barrier-free toll plazas across India

PM Modi meets Putin: Watch video:

Details on two-day BRICS summit hosted by India

The two-day BRICS summit hosted by India starting Saturday is expected to focus on boosting collective resilience in food, energy, health, disaster reduction and critical supply chains, with New Delhi positioning the bloc as an effective anchor to navigate a fragmented geopolitical environment.

The summit in New Delhi is taking place against the backdrop of a global economy facing the adverse impacts of the Russia-Ukraine war, the West Asia crisis, especially the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, and the Trump administration’s trade and tariff policies.

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About the Author

Abhijeet Sen

Abhijeet Sen

Abhijeet Sen is a digital journalist with over five years of experience specializing in the intersection of Indian politics, global economics and business trends. Known for translating complex policy ... Read More

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