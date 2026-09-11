BRICS Summit 2026 schedule: From gala dinner to tree-planting; here’s what Putin, Xi, Modi and other leaders do on Sept 12-13

The summit will conclude with the release of the New Delhi Declaration, which is expected to outline the key outcomes and commitments agreed upon by the participating countries.

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BRICS Summit 2026 schedule: From gala dinner to tree-planting; here's what Putin, Xi, Modi and other leaders do on Sept 12-13 (Image: PTI)

The two-day BRICS Summit 2026 will begin in New Delhi on Saturday, September 12. India is hosting the summit as part of its BRICS chairship this year. The meeting will bring together leaders to discuss global governance, multilateral cooperation and ways to make countries more prepared to deal with challenges in key sectors. The summit will end on Sunday, September 13, with the release of the New Delhi Declaration.

What will BRICS leaders discuss?

India’s BRICS chairship is expected to focus on strengthening cooperation in several important areas. These include food and energy security, healthcare, disaster preparedness, trade and investment, technology and the security of critical supply chains.

The summit will also provide an opportunity for leaders to exchange views on major global and regional issues.

BRICS Summit schedule: September 12

The first day will begin with a closed-door meeting involving leaders of BRICS member countries. Several other activities are also scheduled during the day.

2:35 pm: BRICS member-country leaders will attend a closed-door session titled “Inclusive Global Governance and Strengthening Multilateralism.”

4:25 pm: Leaders will visit the Bharat Innovates Exhibition, showcasing innovation and developments linked to the summit’s broader themes.

5:05 pm: Leaders will gather at Bharat Mandapam for the official family photograph, followed by a joint tree-planting ceremony.

7:30 pm: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will host a gala dinner for the participating leaders.

BRICS Summit Schedule: September 13

The second and final day will bring together a wider group of participants, including leaders from BRICS member and partner countries and outreach invitees.

9:55 am: Leaders from member countries, partner countries and invited nations will begin arriving.

10:35 am: Leaders will pose for the official group photograph.

10:50 am: The leaders will attend the main open session titled “Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability: Shaping the Future for Inclusive Global Growth.”

The summit will conclude with the release of the New Delhi Declaration, which is expected to outline the key outcomes and commitments agreed upon by the participating countries.

Who is attending the BRICS Summit 2026?

Several major world leaders are expected to attend the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi.

Chinese President Xi Jinping, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa and Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto are among the key leaders expected at the summit, according to PTI.

The presence of leaders from BRICS members, partner countries and invited nations is expected to give the New Delhi meeting wide representation from emerging economies.

Which countries are BRICS members?

BRICS began with five countries: Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa. The grouping expanded in 2024 with the addition of Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia. Indonesia later joined the group in 2025.

With these additions, BRICS now has 11 member countries.

In 2025, Belarus, Bolivia, Kazakhstan, Cuba, Malaysia, Nigeria, Thailand, Uganda, Uzbekistan and Vietnam were added as BRICS partner countries.

Together, BRICS member countries represent around 49.5% of the world’s population, 40% of global GDP and 26% of global trade, according to the Indian government.

What is in focus at BRICS Summit 2026?

The New Delhi summit is taking place at a time of major global uncertainty. Geopolitical conflicts, trade disputes and concerns over energy and critical supply chains are creating challenges for economies around the world.

India is expected to use the summit to push for greater cooperation in areas such as technology, trade, resilience and sustainable development.

The meeting will also give emerging economies an opportunity to push for a stronger role in global institutions and decision-making.