BRICS summit: After S-400, Putin comes bearing more gifts, pitches Su-57 to India

Su-57 Fighter Jet: India is also expected to hold bilateral talks with the heads of state of other countries during the international summit.

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BRICS summit: After S-400, Putin comes bearing more gifts, pitches Su-57 to India (Pic: X)

Su-57 Fighter Jet: Russian President Vladimir Putin has also arrived in Delhi for BRICS Summit. President Putin’s visit comes at a time when a defense deal worth thousands of crores of rupees is about to be signed between India and Russia. India has decided to purchase five additional squadrons of the S-400 air defense system from its close friend Russia.

Currently, negotiations are underway between the two countries regarding the cost. India is looking for a fifth-generation fighter jet to upgrade its defense system. Russia has proposed the Su-57 fighter jet to New Delhi several times. It is also reported that Russia is in behind-the-scenes negotiations to sell it to India. Now that Vladimir Putin is in India, talks on the Su-57 fighter jet deal are expected to move forward.

As negotiations between India and Russia intensify regarding the potential sale of Su-57 fighter aircraft, Russia has again proposed the Product 177S engine. Sources indicate that Russia is presenting this engine as a potential alternative to the existing AL-31F/AL-31FP family engines in the Su-57 as well as the Indian Air Force’s Su-30MKI fleet. Significantly, Russia has also offered technology transfer for its local production. Formal discussions between the two countries regarding the sale of the Su-57 and related technical cooperation have been confirmed ahead of the bilateral meeting between President Vladimir Putin and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 11th. Russia has also indicated that both the sale of the Su-57 and technology transfer are on the agenda. Consequently, the engine proposal could be a key part of these discussions.

Why is Su-57 special?

Super-maneuverability: The Russian Su-57’s most distinctive feature is its exceptional maneuverability. It features 3D thrust-vectoring technology, allowing it to execute complex maneuvers such as sharp turns and high angle-of-attack maneuvers.

The Russian Su-57’s most distinctive feature is its exceptional maneuverability. It features 3D thrust-vectoring technology, allowing it to execute complex maneuvers such as sharp turns and high angle-of-attack maneuvers. Supersonic flight without afterburner: The Su-57 is capable of flying at speeds exceeding Mach 1.3 without afterburner. This is known as supercruise capability. This saves fuel and reduces the aircraft’s infrared signature.

The Su-57 is capable of flying at speeds exceeding Mach 1.3 without afterburner. This is known as supercruise capability. This saves fuel and reduces the aircraft’s infrared signature. Advanced Radar and Sensors: The aircraft features a side-mounted radar array with AESA radar and a 101KS electro-optical system. The combination of these sensors is designed to provide the pilot with improved situational awareness in a nearly 360-degree field of view.

The aircraft features a side-mounted radar array with AESA radar and a 101KS electro-optical system. The combination of these sensors is designed to provide the pilot with improved situational awareness in a nearly 360-degree field of view. Ability to carry heavy weapons while concealed: The Su-57 has large internal weapon bays. These can carry weapons such as the long-range R-37M missile and stealth cruise missiles. Storing weapons inside helps reduce the aircraft’s radar visibility.

The Su-57 has large internal weapon bays. These can carry weapons such as the long-range R-37M missile and stealth cruise missiles. Storing weapons inside helps reduce the aircraft’s radar visibility. ‘Mothership’ of drone swarms: The Su-57 is also being developed for future manned-unmanned teaming. This allows the aircraft to act as an airborne command center, controlling loyal wingman drones or drone swarms. This could further expand its role in future air warfare.

What is important for India?

The Product 177S, developed by Russia’s A. Lyulka Design Bureau, is said to be an engine that combines technologies from the existing AL-41F1 family and some of the technologies developed for the new-generation AL-51F1 (Izdeliye 30) engine. Its aim is to achieve improved efficiency and modern design features while minimizing the time and cost of developing an entirely new fifth-generation engine.

The most significant aspect of this proposal for India could be its connection to the Su-30MKI fleet. The Indian Air Force has a large number of Su-30MKI fighter aircraft, and the maintenance and future replacement of the AL-31FP engines used in them is becoming increasingly important. Russia is presenting the Product 177S as a potential upgrade option for this fleet. If India proceeds with this proposal, local production and technology transfer requirements could play a key role.

Talk on local production too

Russia had previously hinted at the possibility of new engines and local manufacturing for the Su-30MKI during Aero India 2025. However, with political negotiations progressing on the sale of the Su-57, this proposal has now gained new context. A major question regarding the reliability of the Product 177 has so far been its limited flight trials.

According to available information, the Product 177 first flew on a Su-57 test jet on December 22, 2025. This marks the beginning of its airborne validation program, and it cannot yet be considered a fully certified engine. Therefore, India will need to evaluate the Product 177S proposal not only in the context of the Su-57 deal, but also in terms of engine maturity, test data, reliability, lifecycle costs, spares support, and actual technology transfer terms. It will be particularly important to consider whether the export variant, the Product 177S, has technical limitations or differences compared to the domestic Russian version.