It’s official: Chinese President to visit India for BRICS Summit; Modi-Xi Jinping meet on cards

Saturday will be a significant day for India-China relations. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping will hold a bilateral meeting. Xi Jinping will be in Delhi to attend the BRICS meeting.

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It's official: Chinese President to visit India for BRICS Summit; Modi-Xi Jinping meet on cards (Pic:X)

Xi Jinping India Visit: The BRICS Summit is being held in Delhi on September 12 and 13. The mystery surrounding whether Chinese President Xi Jinping will attend the BRICS Summit has been revealed. Yes, Xi Jinping is coming to India for the BRICS Summit 2026. During this visit, a bilateral meeting between the Chinese President and PM Modi will take place on Saturday.

Xi Jinping’s visit to India is significant because his last visit was in 2019. Relations between the two countries became strained after the Galwan Valley violence. This meeting between PM Modi and Xi Jinping is also considered significant because there have been signs of improvement in relations between India and China for some time. Both countries have moved forward to increase dialogue and mutual contact regarding border-related issues. Therefore, the meeting between the two leaders could reveal a new perspective on bilateral relations.

Xi Jinping will come to attend the BRICS meeting

Chinese President Xi Jinping will arrive in Delhi on Saturday to attend the BRICS summit, which is being hosted by India. BRICS is a group of the world’s major emerging economies, comprising India, China, Russia, Brazil, and South Africa. The group has expanded significantly in recent years.

During the meeting, the two leaders are expected to discuss a number of issues related to India-China relations. These could include issues such as peace and stability along the border, trade, investment, and increased connectivity between the two countries. India has consistently maintained that peace and stability along the border is essential for the development of relations between the two countries. Meanwhile, China has also been in talks with India to normalize relations.

BRICS summit schedule

India will host the 18th BRICS Summit on September 12th and 13th at the Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi. The official theme of the meeting, chaired by India, is “Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation, and Sustainability.” The two-day summit will be attended by leaders of BRICS member countries, as well as top leaders from partner and invited countries. During India’s presidency, more than 350 meetings and high-level events have been held in over 25 cities.

What will happen on Saturday?

On Saturday, September 12th, the leaders of the BRICS member countries will arrive at the Bharat Mandapam. Following this, a closed session on “Inclusive Global Governance and Strengthening Multilateralism” will be held at approximately 2:35 pm.

At 4:25 pm, the BRICS leaders will be treated to a tour of the “Bharat Innovates Exhibition.” This will be followed by a family photo of the leaders at 5:05 pm and a joint tree-planting ceremony at 5:10 pm. The day will conclude with a gala dinner hosted by the Prime Minister, which will be held at 7:30 pm on Level 3 of the Bharat Mandapam.

What’s on September 13?

Heads of State/Government from partner countries and other countries under the Outreach Programme will arrive at Bharat Mandapam on Sunday, September 13th, at 9:55 am. A family photo ceremony will be held on the same day at 10:35 am.

Following this, the summit’s crucial open session will begin at 10:50 a.m. The theme will be “Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation, and Sustainability: Shaping the Future for Inclusive Global Growth.” In this session, leaders from BRICS countries, as well as partner and invited countries, will share views on global development, economic cooperation, and future challenges.

Why is this BRICS summit important?

The 2026 BRICS Summit is also significant for India as the group celebrates 20 years of its establishment this year. India is holding its presidency for the fourth time. The Summit is expected to focus on reforming global governance, strengthening multilateralism, and enhancing cooperation on issues such as trade, finance, technology, energy security, and sustainable development.