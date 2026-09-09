BRICS summit: How is India planning to navigate Trump’s tariff threats, Iran tensions, and China’s shadow to guard its strategic autonomy

Delhi BRICS Summit 2026: The BRICS Summit is being held in Delhi on September 12-13. The Delhi Summit is a major diplomatic test for India to strengthen BRICS and maintain balance in its strategic relationship with the United States.

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BRICS summit: How is India planning to navigate Trump's tariff threats, Iran tensions, and China's shadow to guard its strategic autonomy

Delhi BRICS Summit 2026 News: The entire world is watching the BRICS Summit, scheduled to be held in Delhi on September 12 and 13. But if anyone is watching the summit most closely, it is India, which will try to navigate Trump’s tariff threats, Iran tensions, and China’s shadow to guard its strategic autonomy. US President Donald Trump has also reasons to worry because of BRICS’ expanding scope, its efforts to distance itself from the dollar, and the unification of countries like Russia, China, and Iran under India’s hosting. So the question now is: what impact could this summit in India have on the United States?

What is India’s challenge?

The presence of Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian in Delhi will be crucial. Iran is now a member of BRICS and faces US pressure. Pezeshkian’s visit to India reflects the changing geopolitical character of BRICS, which Washington will closely monitor. The challenge for India will be to balance its vital strategic and economic relationship with the United States while working with countries like Iran, Russia, and China within BRICS.

What is the reason for US’ concern?

BRICS is no longer limited to just Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa. Many new countries, including Iran, have joined it. This means it’s a platform whose economic and political reach is constantly expanding. And this expansion is a cause for concern for the United States, especially because some countries within BRICS are calling for changes to the current global economic system, such as reducing dependence on the US dollar, increasing trade in local currencies, and strengthening alternative payment systems.

However, India’s position is clear: BRICS should not serve as an anti-US or anti-West alliance, but rather as a voice of the Global South and a platform for practical economic cooperation. This balance makes this summit even more important.

Pillar: Cooperation Cooperation is a key pillar of India’s BRICS Chairship 2026. India’s BRICS Chairship 2026 is working to strengthen multilateralism, advance reforms of global governance institutions and take forward practical cooperation on developmental issues.#BRICS2026… pic.twitter.com/SGkqMNK9kU — BRICS 2026 (@BricsIndia2026) September 8, 2026

And why is Iran’s presence important for India?

Now the question is, why is the dollar being considered a threat to BRICS? Even today, the dollar remains the strongest currency in global trade and foreign-exchange reserves. However, BRICS’ economic weight is increasing. Many of its members want to reduce their dependence on the dollar amid sanctions and geopolitical pressures. Therefore, issues such as local currency settlements, alternative payment mechanisms, and digital financial connectivity are on the BRICS agenda. But here too, India’s approach is cautious and balanced.

Why is the New Development Bank important for India?

The New Development Bank (NDB) has approved projects worth billions of dollars to date. It is playing a crucial role in accelerating India’s infrastructure and sustainable development. By March 2026, the NDB has approved approximately $9.5 billion for 32 projects in India. This funding is being invested in sectors such as metro and RRTS, roads and bridges, water and sanitation, clean energy, and health. Key examples include $500 million for the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS, $633.8 million for two bridge projects in Assam, and $300 million for renewable energy. This means the New Development Bank is providing long-term financing to strengthen India’s connectivity, urban transportation, clean energy, and infrastructure. This means the BRICS Bank is not just a bank; it is another option for development financing for the Global South. And this is the most strategic point of this entire story.