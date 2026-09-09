BRICS Summit New Delhi: Security tightened across national capital, VVIP routes under surveillance; check affected routes

Delhi completes final preparations for the 18th BRICS Summit at Bharat Mandapam, implementing strict security and traffic measures across the national capital.

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BRICS Summit Delhi (PTI image)

New Delhi: New Delhi is fully geared up to host the prestigious three-day BRICS Summit at Bharat Mandapam from September 11 to 13. Extensive preparations initiated months ago are now in their final phase across the national capital. The city features vibrant BRICS banners, enhanced night lighting around major hubs like Connaught Place and Khan Market, and robust security protocols. Strict traffic regulations and localized closures have been put in place to ensure seamless movement and safety for visiting international delegates. Here are all the details you need to know about the three-day BRICS Summit New Delhi.

How Delhi is preparing for three-day BRICS summit?

Speaking to ANI, DCP New Delhi Sachin Sharma said the district police have made elaborate arrangements covering law and order, security and anti-terror measures.

“The New Delhi district is gearing up for the big event. We have made elaborate arrangements regarding all aspects of law and order, security and from the anti-terror point of view. Multiple rounds of briefing have been done, staff has been deployed, and senior officers are checking everything point-by-point,” Sharma said.

A multi-layered security arrangement will be in place around Bharat Mandapam, with security agencies maintaining surveillance along key routes connecting the airport, hotels and the summit venue. Around 7,000 personnel from Delhi Police, paramilitary forces, NSG and other agencies are expected to be deployed as part of the overall security arrangements.

The security grid will include multiple layers involving Delhi Police, paramilitary forces, NSG, Intelligence Bureau and SPG personnel at different locations.

List of areas where traffic movement is restricted in New Delhi

Traffic movement in New Delhi and adjoining areas will be regulated as required during VVIP movement. More than 35 major roads have been identified for traffic restrictions and diversions. These include Sardar Patel Marg, Mother Teresa Crescent, Teen Murti Marg, Akbar Road, Tees January Marg, Rajesh Pilot Marg, Subramanian Bharti Marg, Mathura Road, Motilal Nehru Marg, Dr Zakir Hussain Road, Africa Avenue Road, Satya Marg, Shanti Path, Janpath, Ashoka Road, Barakhamba Road, Tolstoy Marg, Ranjit Singh Flyover, Niti Marg, Panchsheel Marg, Kamal Ataturk Marg, APJ Abdul Kalam Road, Press Enclave Road and Lal Bahadur Shastri Marg.

Around 22 key diversion points have been identified for regulating traffic during VVIP movement, including Dr Dinesh Nandini Dalmia Chowk, Ramcharan Agrawal Chowk, Mir Dard Chowk, Patel Chowk, RML Hospital Roundabout, Dhaula Kuan, Moti Bagh Flyover, Madrasa T-Point, Neela Gumbad, Oberoi Flyover and Mandi House.

Around 4,800 traffic police personnel will be deployed to manage traffic and facilitate the safe and uninterrupted movement of VVIP convoys.

(With inputs from agencies)