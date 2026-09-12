BRICS Summit: PM Modi holds bilateral meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Delhi

BRICS Summit: A bilateral meeting between PM Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping is currently underway on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit.

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BRICS Summit: PM Modi holds bilateral meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Delhi

BRICS Summit: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday held a much-awaited bilateral meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit 2026 in New Delhi. The meeting is crucial as this is the first visit by the Chinese President in seven years after tensions escalated following the Galwan standoff. During the meeting, PM Modi expressed gratitude for the support and cooperation received from China during India’s BRICS chairmanship.

#WATCH | Delhi: PM Narendra Modi holds a bilateral meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of BRICS Summit 2026. (Video: DD News) pic.twitter.com/Du0myPd5Uo — ANI (@ANI) September 12, 2026

What Did PM Modi Say?

During the bilateral meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, PM Modi said, “It gives me great pleasure to extend a warm welcome to you. Thank you very much for your positive remarks at the BRICS Summit. I express my gratitude for the support and cooperation received from China during India’s BRICS chairmanship. We now have the opportunity to discuss bilateral cooperation. Once again, a warm welcome to India.”

“I express my gratitude for the support and cooperation received from China during India’s BRICS chairmanship. We now have the opportunity to discuss bilateral cooperation. Once again, a warm welcome to India,” PM Modi added.

#WATCH | Delhi: During the bilateral meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, PM Narendra Modi says, “It gives me great pleasure to extend a warm welcome to you. Thank you very much for your positive remarks at the BRICS Summit. I express my gratitude for the support and… pic.twitter.com/RhpiPbKNDb — ANI (@ANI) September 12, 2026

BRICS Summit: China, India Can Learn From Each Other’s Strengths, Said Jinping

During the crucial bilateral talks, President Jinping stated that both India and China can learn several things from each other’s strengths in order to achieve shared development, Chinese state media reported.

The Chinese President further called on both countries to work together in order to strengthen cooperation among BRICS countries, state-run Xinhua News Agency reported

During the bilateral talks, President Xi told PM Modi that Beijing views ties with New Delhi from a strategic, long-term perspective, new agency Reuters reported..