BRICS summit: Rameswaram’s Ramanathaswamy temple takes centre stage as PM Modi welcomes world leaders

BRICS Summit: The Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa (BRICS) summit in New Delhi is currently underway, with leaders and business delegations of member countries participating in the grand event. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday welcomed Chinese President Xi Jinping at the Bharat Mandapam, the official venue for the 18th summit. Both the leaders shook hands and posed in front of Rameswaram’s iconic Ramanathaswamy Temple. After shaking hands, PM Modi explained the significance of the iconic temple to Xi.
#WATCH | Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomes Chinese President Xi Jinping to Bharat Mandapam – the venue for BRICS Summit 2026.
(Video: DD News) pic.twitter.com/YOQZHxKWDw
— ANI (@ANI) September 12, 2026
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