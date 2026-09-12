BRICS summit: Rameswaram’s Ramanathaswamy temple takes centre stage as PM Modi welcomes world leaders

PM Modi welcomed Chinese President Xi Jinping at Bharat Mandapam on Saturday, against the backdrop of the iconic Ramanathaswamy Temple in Rameswaram.

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BRICS summit: Rameswaram’s Ramanathaswamy temple takes centre stage as PM Modi welcomes world leaders | Image: ANI

BRICS Summit: The Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa (BRICS) summit in New Delhi is currently underway, with leaders and business delegations of member countries participating in the grand event. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday welcomed Chinese President Xi Jinping at the Bharat Mandapam, the official venue for the 18th summit. Both the leaders shook hands and posed in front of Rameswaram’s iconic Ramanathaswamy Temple. After shaking hands, PM Modi explained the significance of the iconic temple to Xi.