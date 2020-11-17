New Delhi: At a time India and China, are locked in a bitter border standoff in eastern Ladakh for over six months, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping will come face to face virtually to attend the 12th summit of the Brazil-Russia-India-China-South Africa (BRICS) grouping. Also Read - PM Narendra Modi Congratulates Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, Assures All Possible Support From Centre

The BRICS is known as an influential bloc that represents over 3.6 billion people, or half of the world's population. The BRICS countries have a combined GDP of USD 16.6 trillion.

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro and Russian President Vladimir Putin are scheduled to attend the summit, that will focus on cooperation in counter-terrorism, trade, health, energy, and ways to offset impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

“At the invitation of President Putin, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be attending the 12th BRICS Summit hosted by Russia, under the theme ‘Global Stability, Shared Security and Innovative Growth’ on November 17,” the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement.

The foreign ministry asserted that the leaders would be discussing intra-BRICS cooperation and key issues in the global context, including the reform of the multilateral system, measures to mitigate the impact of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, cooperation in counter-terrorism, trade, health, energy and people-to-people exchanges.

“India will be taking over the chair of the BRICS, which would be the third BRICS Presidency for India since its inception (after 2012 and 2016) and will host the 13th BRICS summit in 2021,” the MEA said.

Earlier this year in May, Russia had postponed the BRICS Summit due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Summit was scheduled to take place in St Petersburg, along with a meeting of the heads of the state council of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) during July 21-23.