New Delhi: A high-level Indian delegation on Thursday met Michelle Bachelet, the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights and briefed her on the current situation in the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

The meet came a day after the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), in a series of tweets, announced that all landline connections in the Valley had been restored and schools and health institutions were functioning fully.

Speaking to news agency ANI, MEA Secretary (East), Vijay Singh Thakur, who led the delegation, said, “We briefed the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights about the situation in Jammu and Kashmir. It’s fast returning to normal & I think she appreciated that. We would continue to engage with her.”

She added, “We briefed the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights about Pakistan’s support to terrorism & their continued efforts to destroy the situation in Jammu & Kashmir through terrorism.”

On Monday, in her opening remarks at the 42nd session of the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) in Geneva, Switzerland, Bachelet, who was appointed to her current post last August, had called on India to end the lockdown in Kashmir and restore basic communication services.

On Tuesday, the forum witnessed a clash between India and Pakistan had clashed over the Kashmir issue. Rejecting Pakistan’s allegations of committing ‘atrocities’ in the Valley, India had accused Pakistan of spreading ‘false narratives’ on the ground situation in Jammu and Kashmir.

The tension between India and Pakistan has been simmering since August 5, when New Delhi announced that it was revoking Jammu and Kashmir’s special status, by scrapping Article 370 of the Constitution. Jammu and Kashmir was further divided into two separate union territories of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.