New Delhi: Deeply grieved by the untimely demise of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said a bright young actor gone too soon

Remembering his contribution to the entertainment industry, PM Modi said Sushant excelled on TV and in films. PM Modi also said that the actor leaves behind several memorable performances.

"Sushant Singh Rajput…a bright young actor gone too soon. He excelled on TV and in films. His rise in the world of entertainment inspired many and he leaves behind several memorable performances. Shocked by his passing away. My thoughts are with his family and fans. Om Shanti," PM Modi said in a tweet.

The well known Bollywood actor on Sunday was found dead at his Bandra residence in an apparent suicide. As per reports, he was found hanging at his home by his domestic help who alerted the police.

Soon after getting the news, a team of Bandra Police rushed to the spot to investigate the matter and details of the apparent suicide are awaited.

The 34-year-old actor, who hails from Bihar, was educated in Patna and New Delhi, before shifting to Mumbai.

He won the hearts of people for his portrayals in TV serials like Pavitra Rishta, films Kai Po Chhe, Shuddh Desi Romance, the biopic M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story, Kedarnath and Chhichore, among several others.