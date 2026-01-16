  • Home
Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation Election Results 2026 LIVE: Who will win – BJP-Sena alliance or Thackeray brothers? – Check full list

BMC Election Results 2026 LIVE Updates: Get the latest updates of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation election results 2026 with India.com. Check party-wise seat tally, winning candidates list, ward-wise results and live vote counting trends here.

Published date india.com Updated: January 16, 2026 8:03 AM IST
Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation Election Results 2026 LIVE: Who will win – BJP-Sena alliance or Thackeray brothers? Counting begins

BMC Election Results 2026 LIVE: The voting across all municipal bodies including Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC), ended peacefully on Wednesday. Over 3.45 crore voters cast their votes for the Maharashtra Municipal Corporation Election 2026 to decide the fate of 15,931 candidates. All eyes are on the BMC, India’s richest civic body. It has an annual budget of over Rs 74,400 crore. Here, 1,700 candidates are fighting for 227 seats in the municipal election that was held after a delay of four years. In Mumbai, the Thackeray brothers, who have joined hands after 20 years, are fighting against the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance.

The counting of votes is scheduled to begin at approximately 10:00 a.m. today.

Live Updates

  • Jan 16, 2026 8:03 AM IST

    Latest Visuals|

  • Jan 16, 2026 8:03 AM IST

    Several voters in Mumbai also reported problems while
    trying to cast their votes.

  • Jan 16, 2026 8:01 AM IST

    Voting was held for 2,869 seats across 893 wards. The counting
    of votes today will decide the fate of 15,931 candidates.

  • Jan 16, 2026 7:52 AM IST

    The allegation of vote ink removed easily using acetone triggered
    criticism from opposition leaders. They accused the BJP-led government of
    lapses in the conduct of the elections.

  • Jan 16, 2026 7:42 AM IST

    In Mumbai, the Thackeray brothers, who have joined hands
    after 20 years, are fighting against the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance.

  • Jan 16, 2026 7:36 AM IST

    The high-profile BMC elections in Mumbai were surrounded in controversy
    after online claims suggested that the indelible ink on fingers of the voters could
    be easily removed with acetone.

  • Jan 16, 2026 7:30 AM IST

    Voting for Maharashtra civic elections ended at around 5:30
    pm across 29 municipal corporations. including BMC.

  • Jan 16, 2026 7:27 AM IST

    Most
    of the exit polls, including Axis My India, the JVC, and Sakal, have predicted a
    smooth victory for Mahayuti in BMC.

  • Jan 16, 2026 7:26 AM IST

    All eyes are on the results today specially on the results of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), India’s richest civic body that has an annual budget of more than Rs 74,400 crore.

  • Jan 16, 2026 7:25 AM IST

    The voting across all municipal bodies, including Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC), ended peacefully on Wednesday evening.

