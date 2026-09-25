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Brij Bhushan sexual harassment case: Women wrestlers move court, challenge acquittal, appeal to be heard on Saturday

Women wrestlers filed an appeal at Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court challenging former WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh’s acquittal in sexual harassment case.

Edited By: Joy Pillai
Published: September 25, 2026, 3:50 PM IST
brij bhushan singh
Brij Bhushan sexual harassment case: Women wrestlers move court, challenge acquittal, appeal to be heard on Saturday | Image: ANI

Brij Bhushan Sexual Harassment Case: In the latest development in the sexual harassment case against former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, women wrestlers reached Delhi’s Rouse Avenue court on Friday to challenge his acquittal, with the appeal against the August 3 verdict scheduled to be heard on Saturday. Four women wrestlers have challenged the former WFI chief in the case, terming the trial court’s August 3 judgment ‘archaic’ and based on ‘stereotypical assumptions’.

Read more: Swatantra Bhardwaj sent to judicial custody till Sept 21 in CJP assault case

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About the Author

Joy Pillai

Joy Pillai

Joy Pillai is a Senior Journalist at India.Com (Zee news), where he is dedicated to sculpting interesting financial stories and trending stories. With a keen eye on Indian politics and world affairs h ... Read More

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