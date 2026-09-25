Brij Bhushan sexual harassment case: Women wrestlers move court, challenge acquittal, appeal to be heard on Saturday

Brij Bhushan Sexual Harassment Case: In the latest development in the sexual harassment case against former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, women wrestlers reached Delhi’s Rouse Avenue court on Friday to challenge his acquittal, with the appeal against the August 3 verdict scheduled to be heard on Saturday. Four women wrestlers have challenged the former WFI chief in the case, terming the trial court’s August 3 judgment ‘archaic’ and based on ‘stereotypical assumptions’.
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