Inside Delhi Police’s Chargesheet Against Brij Bhushan Singh: Sexual Harassment, Cancellation Of POSCO Case

Delhi Police recommended the cancellation of the case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh before Patiala court.

Delhi Police sought cancellation of the case on the ground that "no corroborative evidence was found" against Brij Bhushan Singh.

New Delhi: Delhi Police on Thursday filed a chargesheet before a court against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. In the 1,000-page chargesheet, Delhi Police recommended the cancellation of the case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act against Brij Bhushan Singh. Delhi Police sought cancellation of the case on the ground that “no corroborative evidence was found” against Brij Bhushan Singh.

Delhi Police recommended the cancellation of the POSCO case against Brij Bhushan Singh based on the statements of the victim and her father. “In the POCSO matter, after completion of the investigation, we have submitted a police report under section 173 Cr PC requesting for a cancellation of the case based upon statements of the complainant i.e., the father of the victim and the victim herself,” the Delhi Police said in a statement, according to a report by NDTV.

The chargesheet against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh has been filed under the sections of Indian Penal Code (IPC) for sexual harassment and stalking. "In the FIR registered by the wrestlers, after completion of the investigation, we are filing a chargesheet for the offences under sections 354, 354A , 354D IPC against accused Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh and for offences under sections 109/ 354/354A/506 IPC against accused Vinod Tomar before the concerned Hon'ble Court," Delhi Police said.

