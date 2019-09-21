New Delhi: Hours after the Election Commission of India (ECI) announced dates for Haryana and Maharashtra Assembly polls, Union Home Minister and senior BJP leader Amit Shah took to Twitter to urge the people to bring the BJP to power to these states once again.

Saying that the BJP has taken these two states to new heights in terms of growth and development, Shah also urged his party workers to highlight the achievements of the ruling government in these states.

“I heartily welcome the announcement of Maharashtra and Haryana Assembly polls by the EC. The election is not only the biggest festival of democracy, but it is also the means to keep our country and states on the path of development,” he said in a tweet.

आज चुनाव आयोग द्वारा महाराष्ट्र और हरियाणा विधानसभा चुनावों की घोषणा का हृदय से स्वागत करता हूँ। चुनाव न सिर्फ लोकतंत्र का सबसे बड़ा उत्साव होता है बल्कि यह अपने देश और प्रदेश को विकास और सुशासन के पथ पर अग्रसर रखने का भी सबसे बड़ा माध्यम होता है। — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) September 21, 2019

The Home Minister urged the voters of Maharashtra and Haryana to vote in large numbers and participate in choosing a strong government to ensure growth and development in these two states.

मैं महाराष्ट्र और हरियाणा के सभी मतदाताओं से और विशेषकर युवाओं से आवाहन करता हूँ कि आप अधिक से अधिक संख्या में मतदान कर एक मजबूत सरकार चुनने में और अपने प्रदेश के विकास और उन्नति में भागीदार बने। — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) September 21, 2019

“In the last five years, the BJP governments of Maharashtra and Haryana have taken their states to the next level of development and wonderful governance,” he said.

महाराष्ट्र और हरियाणा में गत 5वर्षों में चली भाजपा की राज्य सरकारों ने प्रदेश को विकास और सुशासन की नित नयी ऊंचाइयों पर पहुंचाया है। इन प्रदेशों के कार्यकर्ताओं से आवाहन करता हूँ कि अपनी सरकारों की उपलब्धियों को जन-जन तक पहुँचाये और पुनः प्रचंड बहुमत के साथ हमारी सरकारें बनाये। — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) September 21, 2019

Earlier the day, the EC announced dates for Haryana and Maharashtra Assembly elections. The EC said the elections for the Legislative Assembly in Maharashtra and Haryana will be held in a single-phase on October 21 and the counting of votes will take place three days later on October 24.

The dates for the polls are announced as the 5-year term of the Legislative Assemblies of Haryana and Maharashtra is expiring on 2nd November and 9th November respectively.

With the announcement of poll dates, Model code of conduct has come into effect in both the states. Haryana Assembly has 90 seats and 1.82 crore registered voters, while Maharashtra has 288 seats and 8.94 crore voters.