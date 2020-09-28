New Delhi: At a time when farmers across the country are protesting against the Centre’s contentious farm bills, Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi on Monday asked states ruled by her party to consider bringing fresh laws in their states to overrule the Central government’s farm laws. This was announced by senior Congress leader KC Venugopal. Also Read - Congress, Opposition Parties Hold Protest Against Farm Bills; to Move Supreme Court | Top Developments

"Hon'ble Congress President has asked the Congress-ruled states to explore the possibilities to pass laws in their states under Article 254(2) of the constitution which allows the state legislatures to pass a law to override a Central law which then comes for President Assent," KC Venugopal said in a tweet.

— K C Venugopal (@kcvenugopalmp) September 28, 2020

He said this would enable the states to negate the unacceptable anti-farmers’ provisions in the three draconian Agricultural laws including the abolition of MSP and disruption of APMCs in Congress ruled states and alleviate the farmers from the grave injustice done by the Central government.

Notably, Punjab, one of the states ruled by the Congress, is protesting against the Centre’s farm bills and state CM Captain Amrinder Singh said his government will move Supreme Court to challenge the farm bills.

On the other hand, the Centre said that the new laws will free farmers from the clutches of middleman and allow them to sell their produce anywhere they want at a remunerative price.

Earlier in the day, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi alleged that the agriculture-related laws are a “death sentence” for farmers whose voice has been crushed both inside and outside Parliament.

“The agriculture laws are a death sentence to our farmers. Their voice is crushed in Parliament and outside. Here is proof that democracy in India is dead,” he said on Twitter.

Gandhi and his Congress party have been demanding that the farm legislations be withdrawn as they are not beneficial for farmers, who will be enslaved at the hands of private players and big businesses. The Congress party is also protesting against the farm laws across the country.

The Indian Youth Congress activists set a tractor on fire at India Gate in the heart of Lutyens Delhi on Monday morning to voice their protest against the contentious farm laws. Five people claiming to be members of the Punjab Youth Congress have been detained, police said.