New Delhi: At a time when a sense of resentment is growing across the country over the proposed Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB) 2019, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Wednesday said bringing the bill to Parliament will be a dishonor to the freedom fighters of the country.

“Bringing the CAB will be a dishonour to our freedom fighters because you will be reviving the two-nation theory. As an Indian Muslim I rejected Jinnah’s theory now you are making a law wherein unfortunately you will be reminding the nation of two-nation theory,” he said.

The statement from the Muslim leader comes hours after the Union Cabinet cleared the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill that seeks to provide citizenship to non-Muslims from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh if they face persecution in their countries.

Saying that this bill violates certain articles of the Indian constitution, he said the citizenship as per the bill will be given based on religion.

“This law also violates Article 14 and 21 of the Constitution, because you are giving citizenship on the basis of religion which contravenes both the Articles. If we pass this law, then it will be a disrespect towards Mahatma Gandhi and Ambedkar, the architect of the Constitution,” he added.

Talking about media reports which say that certain Northeastern states will be exempted from the CAB, he said the move further violates Article 14 of the Constitution.

“If media reports are correct that Northeast states will be exempted from proposed Citizenship (Amendment) Bill (CAB) law, then it in itself is a great violation of Article 14 which is a fundamental right. You can’t have 2 laws on citizenship in the country,” he added.

Echoing the same sentiment, former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti’s daughter Iltija Javed on Wednesday took to Twitter to slam the Centre for its move to approve the bill and said India is not a country for Muslims anymore and the BJP-led government does not favour Muslims.

“India – No country for Muslims,” she wrote on her mother’s Twitter handle on her behalf.

Apart from AIMIM and PDP, the controversial bill is also facing fierce criticism from Opposition parties, including leaders from Northeast, who claim that the bill is discriminatory in nature towards Muslims.

After getting approval from the Centre, the bill is set to be tabled next week in Parliament in the current Winter Session.