New Delhi: Bringing respite from the scorching heat, monsoon has finally arrived in the National Capital Region (NCR).

Heavy rains, accompanied by gusty winds, hit parts of Delhi NCR in the evening around 3:45 PM on Monday. The sky over the national capital remained engulfed in dark clouds throughout the day.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) had earlier predicted that rains will bring belief in the region July 15 onwards.

Bringing respite from scorching heat, rain lashed parts of Delhi today. pic.twitter.com/o4QWcjEOZr — ANI (@ANI) July 15, 2019

Delhi: Bringing respite from scorching heat, rain lashed parts of the city today; #visuals from ITO. pic.twitter.com/F5gD5MwAUa — ANI (@ANI) July 15, 2019

Light showers, with dusty and humid conditions, are in the forecast for this week.

Delhi received 0.4mm of rainfall last Tuesday with light rains lashing some parts on July 5.

According to a Times of India (TOI) report, Kuldeep Srivastava, a scientist at IMD said, “Very light rain will return from July 15.”