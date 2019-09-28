New Delhi: ‘Pakistan PM’s threat of unleashing nuclear devastation qualifies as brinkmanship not statesmanship’, said India, a day after Imran Khan warned of nuclear war with India over the Kashmir issue. Exercising India’s right to reply, Vidisha Maitra, First Secretary to MEA, lambasted Khan over his speech at United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) saying,”For someone who was once a cricketer and believed in the gentleman’s game, today’s speech bordered on crudeness of the variety that is reminiscent of the guns of Darra Adam Khel.”

Exposing the neighbouring as the ‘centre of terrorism’, Maitra asked a few questions,”Can Pakistan PM confirm that it is home to 130 UN designated terrorists and 25 terrorist entities listed by the UN? Will Pakistan acknowledge that it is the only govt in the world that provides pension to an individual listed by the UN in the Al-Qaeda and Daesh sanctions list? Will Pakistan deny that Financial Action Task Force has put the country on notice for its violations of more than 20 of the 27 key parameters? And would PM Imran Khan deny to the city of New York that he was an open defender of Osama bin Laden?

She also highlighted the plight of minorities in Islamabad and asked Pakistan not to lecture India on human rights . “This a country that has shrunk the size of its minority community from 23% in 1947 to 3% today and has subjected Christians,Sikhs, Ahmadiyas, Hindus, Shias, Pashtuns, Sindhis & Balochis to draconian blasphemy laws, systemic persecution, blatant abuse and forced conversions”, said the Indian diplomat.

“Pogroms, PM Imran Khan Niazi, are not a phenomenon of today’s vibrant democracies. We would request you to refresh your rather sketchy understanding of history. Do not forget the gruesome genocide perpetrated by Pakistan against its own people in 1971”, she added.

Earlier on Friday, while speaking at UNGA, Khan warned of nuclear war with India after Kashmir. “When a nuclear armed country “fights to the end, it will have consequences far beyond the borders, it will have consequence for the world”, the Pak PM said in his maiden address that exceeded beyond the allotted time limit of between 15-20 minutes.

Urging the UN to intervene on Kashmir, the Pak PM said,”If a conventional war starts and anything could happen, supposing a country seven times smaller than its neighbour is faced with the choice, either you surrender or you fight for your freedom till death; And I asked myself this question, and my belief is ‘La-ilaha-illallah’, there is no God but one, and we will fight.”