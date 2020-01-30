New Delhi: The United Kingdom will remain the most important European partner of India, noted British High Commissioner Dominic Asquith on Thursday as he highlighted the changes following Brexit, that will come into effect on February 1.

“United Kingdom will remain the most important European partner of India. You will see the expansion of diplomatic and trade activities. The UK will adopt a distinctive approach,” the British envoy said.

Speaking on the ongoing protests against the Centre’s move on Citizenship (Amendment) Act, Asquith said, “We have noted what govt has said. Protests happen in every democracy. I’m sure the govt will address the concerns of its citizens, regarding the Citizenship Amendment Act.”

Extending his support to India’s bid for permanent membership in the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), he added, “India should be a permanent member of the UNSC.”

After over three years of continuous revisions and bitter disputes, on Wednesday, the UK Parliament stood in unison approving the provisions under Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Brexit deal and sang ‘Auld Lang Syne’, formally bidding farewell to the EU bloc. The Parliament overwhelmingly approved the EU divorce conditions in a 621-49 vote with 13 abstentions.

The EU is expected to ratify the bill in time for the UK to leave the 28-nation bloc as planned at 11 PM on January 31.