New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday described the sedition law as "colonial", asserting it was used by the British to suppress freedom. Noting that the law was used against freedom fighters Mahatma Gandhi and Bal Gangadhar Tilak, the court asked the Centre "if Sedition Law was still required to exist after 75 years of independence". The court has also sought a response from the Centre on pleas including the one filed by the Editors Guild of India challenging the validity of the provision.

The sedition law was meant to suppress the freedom movement and was used by the Britishers to silence Mahatma Gandhi and others, the court noted.

The bench cited the example of continued usage of section 66A of the I-T Act, which was quashed, and emphasized on the abuse of the law to arrest thousands for airing their views. The top court pointed out that sedition law is also not immune to misuse by police against persons who speak against the government. “It is like you give a saw to carpenter, he will cut the entire forest. This is the impact of this law”, said the Chief Justice.

Some guidelines may be laid down to curb misuse of sedition law, Attorney General K K Venugopal said while defending the validity of the provision.

The bench was hearing a fresh plea by former army officer Major-General S G Vombatkere (Retd) challenging the Constitutional validity of section 124 A (sedition) of the IPC on grounds that it causes a “chilling effect” on speech and is an unreasonable restriction on free expression, a fundamental right.