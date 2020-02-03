New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party MP Anantkumar Hegde has stoked a fresh controversy by terming the Mahatma Gandhi-led freedom struggle a ‘drama’. Hegde, who is prone to outrageous comments, also wondered how ‘such people’ come to be called ‘Mahatma’ in India.

“The entire freedom movement was ‘staged with the consent and support of the British. None of these so-called leaders were beaten up by the cops even once. Their independence movement was one big drama. It was staged by these leaders with the approval of the British. It was not a genuine fight. It was an adjustment freedom struggle,” the six-time BJP MP from Uttara Kannada said while addressing a public event in Bengaluru.

He also claimed that the britishers gave independence out of frustration. “People supporting Congress keep saying that India got independence because of the fast unto death and satyagraha. This is not true. My blood boils when I read history. Such people become Mahatma in our country”, he added.

However, this is not the first time the minister has been in the news. Earlier last year, before the 2019 Lok Sabha election, he had called Rahul Gandhi, the then Congress president a ‘hybrid-type’, saying that his father is a Muslim, mother a Christian and he himself a Brahmin.

He had also stated that Devendra Fadnavis took oath as Maharashtra CM in haste to prevent central funds worth Rs 40,000 crore from being misused. He had claimed that a CM has access to around Rs 40,000 Cr from Centre and Fadnavis knew if Congress-NCP-Shiv Sena government comes to power it would misuse funds meant for development. “So it was decided that there should be a drama. Fadnavis became CM and in 15 hours he moved Rs 40,000 Crore back to Centre”, the BJP MP had said.