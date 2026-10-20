‘Broken ribs pierced lungs of victims’: Post-mortem reports reveal horrific injuries in Kolkata puja pandal stampede

Preliminary post-mortem reports suggest that chest compression and suffocation caused most of the 19 deaths in the Kolkata stampede at the Chorbagan Durga Puja pandal.

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'Broken ribs pierced lungs of victims': Post-mortem reports reveal horrific injuries in Kolkata puja pandal stampede (PTI)

Preliminary post-mortem reports have pointed to severe pressure on the chest and breathing difficulties as the likely cause of death for most of the 19 people killed in the stampede at Kolkata’s Chorbagan Durga Puja pandal. According to the initial findings, the victims suffered heavy pressure on their chests in the crowded area, making it difficult for them to breathe. This condition, known as traumatic asphyxia, occurs when pressure on the chest prevents the lungs from expanding normally.

The reports also found serious internal injuries in several victims. These included internal bleeding and damage to organs such as the lungs, stomach, liver and pancreas. Some victims also suffered head injuries and fractures.

A senior health department official, citing the preliminary reports, said seven victims suffered from asphyxia along with injuries to multiple organs.

“Seven of the deceased suffered asphyxia along with injuries to multiple organs. In at least six cases, fractured ribs had penetrated the lungs, apparently due to intense compression in the packed crowd,” the official was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

The findings indicate the severe physical impact of the crowd crush, in which people can become trapped under the pressure of others around them.

However, the reports are still preliminary. The final post-mortem findings will confirm the exact causes of death.

Where were the post-mortem examinations conducted?

According to the official, post-mortem examinations of 18 victims were carried out at Calcutta National Medical College and Hospital. The remaining examination was conducted at Nil Ratan Sircar Medical College and Hospital.

The stampede took place on Saturday evening during Durga Puja celebrations at the Chorbagan pandal in north Kolkata. At least 19 people died and 25 others were injured in the incident.

Initial reports said heavy crowds, rain and problems with crowd management contributed to the tragedy. The incident has also raised questions about safety arrangements at the pandal and the steps taken to control the crowd.

Authorities have launched an investigation into the incident, while the preliminary medical findings have provided further details about the injuries suffered by the victims.

The final reports are awaited to establish the confirmed causes of death.

Who were the victim?

The tragedy at the Chorbagan puja pandal claimed 19 lives, including 13 women and six minors. The youngest victim was seven-year-old Aayansh Srivastava, who had come from Bihar with his family.The deceased came from across Kolkata and its neighbouring districts, as well as other parts of Bengal. Among them were 14-year-old Sandip Bej from Purba Bardhaman, 13-year-old Pranjal Sarkar from Agarpara, and teenagers Priya Samaddar (18) from New Barrackpore, Akriti Kumari (17) from Bally, and Barnali Haldar (17)and Tania Biswas (18) from New Town.