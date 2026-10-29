Brutal murder over Delhi Choley: Man stabbed several times after he asks for extra choley, dies in hospital, police arrest vendor

A 35-year-old car driver died after being allegedly stabbed during an argument with a choley-bhaturey vendor over extra choley in Delhi.

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Brutal murder over Delhi Choley: Man stabbed several times after he asks for extra choley, dies in hospital, police arrest vendor } image: AI

Delhi Shocker: A horrific incident has surfaced from Delhi where a 35-year-old private car driver was stabbed multiple times during a heated argument with a food vendor over extra choley, news agency PTI reported, citing police. The victim died while undergoing treatment in the hospital. The victim was rushed to Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital on the night of October 25 and later referred to Maharaja Agrasen Hospital in Punjabi Bagh, where he succumbed to his injuries. The victim suffered three stab wounds to his abdomen, three lacerated wounds on his left forearm and one wound on his wrist.

What Exactly Happened?

The incident took place on Sunday when the victim, identified as Sandeep, had a heated argument with choley-bhaturey seller Chintu Gupta near Jwalapuri Nala in the outer Nihal Vihar area. Sandeep attacked during a scuffle with Chintu with a sharp weapon. The accused vendor has been arrested and remanded to judicial custody. Police have added murder charges after the death of Sandeep.

“The injured man was declared unfit to give a statement, following which police initiated an inquiry into the circumstances of the incident. During the preliminary inquiry, it came to light that a scuffle had taken place between the injured and the choley-bhaturey seller near Jwalapuri Nala,” a senior police officer told PTI.

Police Registered FIR

Based on the injuries and the circumstances, Paschim Vihar West police station registered an FIR under Section 109(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Later, Section 103(1), relating to murder, was added after Sandeep’s death.

What Did Victim’s Father Say?

Sandeep’s father, Bijender Singh, alleged that his son was murdered over a minor argument. He said Sandeep had gone to the Sunday market where he had a heated argument with the vendor over extra choley. The vendor allegedly abused him, leading to a scuffle in which Sandeep was stabbed multiple times.

“My son’s only fault was that he asked the shopkeeper for some extra choley. He was stabbed several times and died after battling for his life for two days,” Singh alleged.

The victim’s father alleged that four people’s involvement in the attack, while police had arrested only the vendor. “We want justice. All those involved in the killing should be identified and arrested,” Singh said.

As per reports, Sandeep was a resident of Rav Vihar and worked as a private car driver.

Further investigation is underway.