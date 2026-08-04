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Brutal murder: Teacher stabbed 34 times by stalker in 32 seconds inside Faridabad school; CCTV captures attack

CCTV footage showed the masked man entering the school premises and waiting in the lobby. When the victim appeared, he signalled her to come outside before launching the brutal attack.

Written by: Analiza Pathak Edited by: Analiza Pathak
Published: August 4, 2026, 11:20 AM IST
Brutal murder: Teacher stabbed 34 times by stalker in 32 seconds inside Faridabad school; CCTV captures attack

A private school in Faridabad witnessed a shocking murder on Monday morning when a masked man entered the campus, asked to meet a teacher by name and allegedly stabbed her to death within moments. The victim, 29-year-old Sandhya, was a teacher at a private school in Sikrona village, located just a short distance from a police outpost.

According to the school administration, the attacker arrived at the school gate and asked to speak with Sandhya. Believing it to be a routine meeting, she came outside to meet him. As soon as she stepped out, the man allegedly grabbed her by the neck and attacked her with a knife. He repeatedly stabbed her in the face, neck and chest, inflicting more than 30 injuries in less than a minute.

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CCTV footage reportedly showed the masked man entering the school premises and waiting in the lobby. When Sandhya appeared, he signalled her to come outside before launching the brutal attack. The video also shows the teacher collapsing to the ground as the attacker continued stabbing her.

A senior police officer said the accused stabbed the victim at least 25 times in the neck, chest and abdomen in an attack lasting barely 30 to 40 seconds. “The entire incident was captured on CCTV,” the officer said.

Hearing her screams, the school administrator rushed to help. However, the accused allegedly threatened and tried to attack him as well, forcing him to step back.

The attacker then returned to the injured teacher and allegedly stabbed her several more times in the stomach and face before fleeing the spot on a motorcycle that did not have a number plate.

Police have launched an investigation and are examining CCTV footage to identify and trace the accused.

According to the school administrator, the attack took place at around 9:30 am while he was inside his office. He said he rushed out after hearing loud screams from the corridor.

“When I reached there, I saw Sandhya lying on the ground and the attacker repeatedly stabbing her with a knife,” he told NDTV. The administrator added that when he tried to stop the man, the accused turned towards him with the knife. He looked around for something to protect himself, but by then the attacker had escaped.

Sandhya was immediately taken to Al Falah Hospital, where doctors declared her dead.

Police arrested the accused, identified as 21-year-old Amit from Kot village, within two hours of the murder. During questioning, he allegedly confessed to the crime.

According to the police, the initial investigation revealed that Amit had known Sandhya for nearly two years. He had repeatedly tried to contact and speak to her despite her refusing to interact with him. Officers said he allegedly continued to stalk her over this period.

Fed up with the harassment, Sandhya had warned Amit that she would file a police complaint against him. A few days before the murder, she had lodged a molestation case against him. At that time, Amit had publicly apologised.

Police suspect that Amit carried out the attack to take revenge for the complaint filed against him. The investigation into the case is ongoing.

Police identified the victim as Sandhya Karhana, a resident of Firozpur Kalan, who taught Class 2 at Saraswati Senior Secondary School in Sikrona. She is survived by her husband and two children.

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About the Author

Analiza Pathak

Analiza Pathak

Born in Guwahati, raised in Mussoorie and Delhi, She grew up reading magazines more than textbooks. She is an experienced writer/editor and has shifted focus to various aspects of communication. Her a ... Read More

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