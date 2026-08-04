Brutal murder: Teacher stabbed 34 times by stalker in 32 seconds inside Faridabad school; CCTV captures attack

CCTV footage showed the masked man entering the school premises and waiting in the lobby. When the victim appeared, he signalled her to come outside before launching the brutal attack.

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A private school in Faridabad witnessed a shocking murder on Monday morning when a masked man entered the campus, asked to meet a teacher by name and allegedly stabbed her to death within moments. The victim, 29-year-old Sandhya, was a teacher at a private school in Sikrona village, located just a short distance from a police outpost.

According to the school administration, the attacker arrived at the school gate and asked to speak with Sandhya. Believing it to be a routine meeting, she came outside to meet him. As soon as she stepped out, the man allegedly grabbed her by the neck and attacked her with a knife. He repeatedly stabbed her in the face, neck and chest, inflicting more than 30 injuries in less than a minute.

CCTV footage reportedly showed the masked man entering the school premises and waiting in the lobby. When Sandhya appeared, he signalled her to come outside before launching the brutal attack. The video also shows the teacher collapsing to the ground as the attacker continued stabbing her.

A senior police officer said the accused stabbed the victim at least 25 times in the neck, chest and abdomen in an attack lasting barely 30 to 40 seconds. “The entire incident was captured on CCTV,” the officer said.

Hearing her screams, the school administrator rushed to help. However, the accused allegedly threatened and tried to attack him as well, forcing him to step back.

The attacker then returned to the injured teacher and allegedly stabbed her several more times in the stomach and face before fleeing the spot on a motorcycle that did not have a number plate.

Police have launched an investigation and are examining CCTV footage to identify and trace the accused.