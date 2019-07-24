Bengaluru: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader BS Yeddyurappa wrote a letter to Home Minister Amit Shah yesterday following the collapse of the Congress-JD(S) coalition government in Karnataka after it lost the floor test.

After the extreme political drama and manoeuvring over the past few weeks, Yeddyurappa, who is now ready to stake the claim in Karnataka government, congratulated Shah for his and party’s support in general.

“I extend my heartfelt congratulations and best wishes for the support extended by your good self, other leaders of the party and party in general,” he wrote.

“All our party’s 105 members stood like a rock with the party at this juncture. We had a testing time for a last couple of days for various political reasons, but overcame all those critical moments before defeating the confidence motion,” the letter read.

He claimed, in the letter, that more than the party members people of the state are relieved lot as they were fed up with the ‘bad governance of the coalition set up’.

Earlier, the BJP celebrated the defeat of confidence motion and called the floor test a ‘Game of Karma’ while former Karnataka Chief Minister and Congress leader Siddaramaiah slammed the rebel MLAs and said that those who have fallen for ‘Operation Kamala’ will never be inducted back to the party, even if the sky is falling down.

In the 225-member Assembly, 20 legislators were absent for the floor test, reducing the House strength to 205 with 103 as the halfway mark for a simple majority and the coalition managed to get only 99 votes leading to the fall of the government.