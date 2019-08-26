New Delhi: A week after inducting 17 ministers into his Cabinet, Karnataka Chief Minister appointed three Deputy CMs — Govind Makthappa, Ashwath Narayan and Laxman Sangappa Savadi on Monday.

Governor Vajubhai Vala has appointed Govind Karjole, CN Ashwath Narayan and Laxman Savadi as Deputy Chief Ministers, on the advice of Chief Minister Yediyurappa, a Raj Bhavan communique said.

While Makthappa has been given Public Works Department and social welfare ministries, Narayan and Savadi have been given the portfolios of higher education and transport, respectively.

Interestingly, Savadi is neither a member of the Assembly nor the Council. His induction into the cabinet had created resentment among several senior BJP legislators.

The governor has also allotted portfolios to the other 14 ministers. Take a look at who gets what

While Jagadish Shettar, a former Chief Minister, has been made the Minister for Large and Medium Scale Industries, two former Deputy Chief Ministers, K S Eshwarappa and R Ashoka, have been given the charge of Rural Development and Panchayat Raj, and Revenue Department respectively.

Senior ST leader B Sriramulu is the Health and Family Welfare Minister, while S Suresh Kumar, a Brahmin, has been given the charge of Primary and Secondary Education, along with Sakala.

Portfolios of other ministers include- V Somanna (Housing), C T Ravi (Tourism, Kannada and Culture), Basavaraj Bommai (Home), Kota Shrinivas Poojari (Muzrai, Fisheries, Ports and Inland Transport), J C Madhuswamy (Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Legislation, Minor Irrigation). C C Patil has been allotted Mines and Geology, H Nagesh (Excise), Prabhu Chavan (Animal Husbandry), and Shahsikala Jolle (Women and Child Development).

Earlier, while speaking to reporters, BSY had cited death of Arun Jaitley, former Finance Minister as one of the reasons for the delay in allocating the portfolios. “I have had discussion with Amit Shah (BJP president). Today I had to send the list (of portfolios) to the Governor. As Arun Jaitley passed away, this was not the right time. Tomorrow after coming from Delhi I will do it, everything is clear, there are no issues,” Yediyurappa had said.