New Delhi: Days after it came to power in Karnataka, the BS Yedyiruappa-led BJP government is scheduled to face a vote of confidence in the legislative Assembly on Monday. Yediyurappa staked claim and formed the government in Karnataka on July 26, three days after the 14-month old Congress-JD(S) coalition government fell after losing trust vote in Vidhan Soudha.

After assuming the office of Chief Minister, Yediyurappa had announced that he would seek the trust vote on Monday. Ahead of taking the oath, Yediyurappa asserted that there would be no politics of vengeance in his rule and he would take the Opposition along. In his address to BJP workers before proceeding to the Raj Bhavan for the swearing-in, he had said, “We have to show the difference in the administration.”

Meanwhile, in a bid to avoid any untoward incident, Commissioner of Police Alok Kumar has issued a prohibitory order to impose Section 144 within a two-kilometre radius of the Vidhan Soudha from 6 am on July 29 to midnight of July 30.

Section 144 prohibits assembly of more than four people in an area.

BSY Confident of Securing Majority

Speaking to reporters on Sunday, a day ahead of the trust vote, Yediyurappa exuded confidence in securing a majority. “On Monday hundred per cent I will prove the majority, ” the Chief Minister said.

The newly-elected BJP government is slated to formally present the finance bill prepared by the previous Congress-JD(S) coalition in the assembly on Monday without making any changes. In this regard, he noted that the finance bill (appropriation bill) needs to be passed “urgently”, as otherwise “we will not be able to draw funds even to pay salaries.”

“After moving the confidence motion, we will first take up the finance bill. I have not even changed a comma or full stop in it. I will be tabling the finance bill prepared by the (previous) Congress-JD(S) government,” asserted Yediyurappa. Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa: BJP legislature party meeting was held today, we discussed tomorrow's programme in the Assembly in detail. I'm going to move a confidence motion tomorrow, afterwards I'll introduce Finance Bill. I think both Congress & JD(S) are going to support it. pic.twitter.com/hIfDpndFxN — ANI (@ANI) July 28, 2019 BJP Likely to Have Smooth Sail in Assembly After Disqualification of Rebels The BJP government is expected to have a smooth sail in the Assembly following the disqualification of 14 rebel JD(S) MLAs under the anti-defection law by Karnataka Assembly Speaker Ramesh Kumar on Sunday. Earlier, Kumar had disqualified three rebel Congress MLAs under the anti-defection law. Speaking to reporters, Kumar had said that the resignation by the three MLAs — Ramesh Jarkiholi, Mahesh Kumathalli and R Shankar — were “not voluntary and genuine”. Hence, he decided to disqualify them with immediate effect till the end of the term of the current House in 2023. The effective strength of the 224-member assembly excluding the Speaker, who has a casting vote in case of a tie, is 207. The magic figure required will be 104. BJP, along with the support of one independent, has 106 members, Congress 66 (including nominated), JD(S) 34 and one BSP member, who has been expelled by the party for not voting for the Kumaraswamy government during the trust vote. Disqualified Legislators to Approach Supreme Court All the disqualified legislators have said that they would challenge Kumar’s decision in the Supreme Court on Monday. “The disqualification is against the law…just under a whip served on them, you cannot force the legislators to come to the House,” disqualified Rebel JD(S) MLA A H Vishwanath said. ”The speaker has disqualified members of the legislature on the grounds that they have not attended the House…so against this decision pronounced by the Speaker, we are approaching the Supreme Court on Monday,” he added. BJP, Congress-JD(S) Spar over Speaker’s ‘Disqualification Move’ While the BJP slammed the Speaker’s action, calling it ‘unfair and violative of the law’, Congress and JD(S) hailed Kumar’s decision. “It is a motivated and defective order,” said senior BJP leader Govind Karjol.